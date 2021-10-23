Soviet Dems Plan to Go Scorched Earth to End the Filibuster

















We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution. ~ Abraham Lincoln

Last night, during his terribly embarrassing Town Hall on CNN, Joe Biden declared that he was now open to abolishing the filibuster. Democrats want to ram the Left’s “voting rights bill” through Congress — to start.

That is the end of voting rights if they succeed.

Democrats tried to push through a less radical version of their corrupt election bill this past week. They misnamed it the “Freedom to Vote Act.” It guaranteed that Democrats could steal elections around the country. It left out some of the most egregious Democrat proposals like eliminating voter ID completely.

Republicans blocked the bill because, while it wasn’t as bad as the so-called “For The People Act” or the “Voting Rights Advancement Act,” it was still terrible.

It would have forced states to add felons to the voter rolls, add additional early voting days, adopt same-day voter registration, and even force states to use unmonitored ballot drop boxes. The bill allows a lot of voter theft.

The Left is livid.

The filibuster in the Senate, also known as Cloture, requires that 60 Senators vote to end debate on a bill before it can reach a final vote. Bills can actually pass with a 51-vote majority, but unless 60 Senators agree to end debate, the bill can never reach that vote.

Both parties have used the filibuster to stop bills. During the final two years of the Trump Presidency, Democrats in the Senate used the filibuster a record 328 times to block legislation and nominations from passing.

Democrats have all the power so they want the filibuster gone. but they do not have a mandate for this. Yet they are planning to ram their socialist/communist agenda through.

Democrats want to pass their election corruption bills, impose high taxation, and outrageous spending, legitimize open borders, give amnesty and citizenship to millions of illegals – including criminals, destroy fossil fuels – banning fracking, push their climate extremism, and turn the US into an entitlement state. While they are at it, they will put gun manufacturers out of business.

The only thing that stands between Americans and the destruction of the country is the filibuster. Currently, only Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are able to stop Democrats, and 50 Republicans.

Republicans better have something ready to stop this, and Americans better call their Senators and tell them where they stand. Right now, the hard left has the megaphone.

If you will not fight for right when you can easily win without bloodshed; if you will not fight when your victory will be sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. There may be even a worse fate, you may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves. ~ Winston Churchill

Like this: Like Loading...

Related















