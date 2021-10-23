Joe Biden’s Getting Taxpayer-Funded Fencing Around His Beach Home! Isn’t That Racist?

















Congratulations taxpayers of America, you just paid for a security fence for $455,000 at Joe Biden’s beach house, but we cannot have a wall to help keep invaders out of our country.

In September, the department awarded a contract of $456,548 to Turnstone Holdings LLC for “PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF SECURITY FENCING AT 32 FARVIEW, REHOBOTH DELAWARE,” according to USAspending.gov, an online database tracking federal government spending, according to The NY Post.

But don’t think you can have a border wall!

This week, data released by US Customs and Border Protection revealed that 1.7 million migrants have crossed the border in FY 2021, the highest number since 1986. That doesn’t include all the gotaways who are usually the really bad guys.

The Biden administration invited these future Democrats in to invade our country, promising them all of our benefits. They are also trying to grant them amnesty and a quick path to citizenship. They are doing nothing to stop them, even as hundreds of thousands, some violent, make their way to the border.

This month, DHS announced its intention to cancel “the remaining border barrier contracts located within US Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector and all border barrier contracts located in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.”

The commie government is going to use the unspent funds on culture and environment (paying off their hard-left supporters). They have no mandate for that.

