Speaker McCarthy Plans to Investigate Biden’s GarageGate Scandal

Speaker McCarthy has said that the House will investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents. McCarthy wants to ensure that the law is “applied equally.”

“Before the election, they found out President Biden had these documents not under lock … Prior to an election, they kept it secret. At no time did he get raided by the FBI,” McCarthy told reporters Tuesday.

“They put a special prosecutor only after other people raised the issue … It just does not seem fair. This is why the American people get so upset and distrust their government when they see that the law is not applied equally.”

“I have concerns when any classified documents are anywhere else … but the one thing I will say here too is a president who just left office is not the [individual] who’s packing up their boxes, who’s not moving them, so how much does he even know in that process?” he added.

“It’s not a fair process when you equalize this out, and that is what is wrong with the system,” McCarthy said. “You want the American public to trust the final answer. That’s why the House will oversee and look at these investigations as well.”

It’s not likely the DOJ and the Special Counsel will take the investigation seriously. The House investigating Biden’s Garagegate scandal is a very good idea.

Apparently, Biden’s been careless with top-secret documents before. Greg Burton, a reporter at the Arizona Republic, tells a story of being in Biden’s office with other reporters and a top-secret folder was just lying on his desk.

