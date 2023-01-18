Mia Cathell Investigated an LGBTQIA Pedophile Ring

Mia Cathell at Townhall investigated an LGBTQIA pedophile ring. A couple of gay men, the Zulocks, adopted two young boys from a Christian special needs organization and proceeded to sodomize them regularly. They also pimped them out to local pedophiles.

The adoption agency is also suspect.

Graphic Depiction of Child Sex Abuse

Recorded jailhouse calls with the accused child rapists, the Zulocks and testimony from a family member revealed an abhorrent level of trauma and abuse. There were red flags that the state overlooked as the same-sex couple rushed the adoption process.

The adoptive fathers, William Dale Zulock Jr., and Zachary Jacoby Zulock have been indicted by a grand jury on incest, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, and prostitution of a minor. They’re facing over nine life sentences.

“According to the 17-count indictment, the adoptive dads—who are LGBTQ activists—allegedly performed oral sex on both boys, forced the children to perform oral sex on them, and anally raped their sons. The one child, who just turned 11, suffered injuries from being brutally raped,” Cathell writes.

William’s husband Zachary Zulock allegedly filmed the sexual abuse of the children by William.

A criminal affidavit says the “routine” child sexual abuse was filmed by William’s husband Zachary, who confessed to being the cameraman. Police allegedly found a folder on Zachary’s cell phone—labeled “US”—that contained videos of William sexually abusing their adopted child. pic.twitter.com/zOk7hseWX0 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) January 17, 2023

Mia Cathell also investigated the agency.

The Zulock duo solicited two other men and prostituted the 11-year-old child. He sent them child porn of him raping his child.

“I’m going to f*ck my son tonight. Stand by,” he wrote.

Nothing was reported in the legacy media, so we’ll report it. It’s horrific and the very definition of evil.

