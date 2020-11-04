Speaker Pelosi calls Justice Barrett an “illegitimate” justice

When President Trump won in 2016, Democrats called him an “illegitimate” president and always treated him as such. Now Speaker Pelosi has decided to call Amy Coney Barrett an “illegitimate” justice.

Justice Barrett was appointed legally under the Constitution when the vacancy became available. There is nothing illegitimate about her appointment.

Pelosi made the comments during an Election Day news conference with the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL). She also claimed that Justice Barrett would vote to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

“The president is installing an illegitimate Supreme Court Justice one week before the election, after 60 million Americans have voted, who will dismantle the ACA, and won’t say, by the way, when asked, by Senator Feinstein, do you think Medicare is constitutional? She said she really couldn’t say,” Pelosi said at the news conference.

She doesn’t know if Justice Barrett will vote to declare the ACA unconstitutional. She will have to wait and see as the rest of us will have to wait. Justice Barrett could not make determinations like that in a hearing for her appointment.

If you’re a Democrat congressperson and disagree with the person, you call them illegitimate. What kind of misery can we expect now that Speaker Pelosi has decided she is illegitimate?

