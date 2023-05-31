Special Counsel Leak: Woke Milley Wanted to Invade Iran

Special Counsel Jack Smith leaked “important” evidence from a tape in which Donald Trump allegedly admitted he knew he couldn’t declassify every document. This is supposed to bolster their case of accusing Donald Trump of carelessness with national security secrets. Meanwhile, they ignore the Biden crime family, and that’s not even the real news.

The real important news is the invasion Mark Milley presented to Trump. Milley’s typical of our current leadership. And Jack Smith is probably the one leaking it.

Milley’s Crazy Plan to Invade Iran

In July 2021, there was a meeting in New Jersey of two people working on the autobiography of Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Also present were aides employed by the former president, and communications specialist Margo Martin. They didn’t have security clearances, CNN reports.

At the meeting, Trump “recalls a four-page report typed up by (Trump’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) Mark Milley himself. It contained the general’s own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency.”

The document Trump references was not produced by Milley, CNN was told.

Investigators have questioned Milley about the episode in recent months, making him one of the highest-ranking national security officials from Trump’s administration to meet with the special counsel’s team. Milley’s spokesman Dave Butler declined to comment to CNN.

If This Is Even True…

Even if it’s true, it’s very unlikely that Donald Trump ever considered such insanity with the slightest seriousness.

It’s probably going to be another no never mind.

Jack Smith gets to leak to bolster his case, and DJT can’t defend himself. No one can address it.

However, what we can address is the lunacy of the General who wanted to understand “white rage.” He also wanted to start another Middle East war.

Apparently, he had done that several times over the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Meanwhile, no one is reporting that Jack Smith is probably leaking dangerous information about the US General who wanted to invade Iran.

Related