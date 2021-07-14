AZ audit latest: Sen Fann – audit ballot totals don’t match Maricopa’s numbers

















The audit ballot totals don’t match Maricopa County’s numbers, Senator Fann told KTAR News. She doesn’t know the number yet. The auditors are triple-checking the numbers. Unless it’s significant, it won’t go anywhere so we will have to wait a bit longer to find out.

“They haven’t released a number yet, if you will, however, we do know that those numbers do not match with Maricopa County at this point,” Fann told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.

When asked about the size of the discrepancy, Fann said: “I do not know. They have not told me the number.”

Fann said the approximately 2.1 million ballots are being recounted by “independent machines” before the Senate returns them to the custody of Maricopa County.

“We are finishing up — the vendor is finishing up what we call the aggregation: double-checking the spreadsheets against the blue tally sheets, against the scans they did on the ballots,” said Fann, who authorized the audit after winning a courtroom battle for access to voting equipment and ballots from the 2020 general election in metro Phoenix.

“Because before we turn those ballots back to Maricopa County, they want to make sure that every one of those check-and-balances match before they start doing the analysis of all the data they received.”

