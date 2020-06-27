Squad member demands disparate impact for Black people in all areas

Squad member Ayanna Pressley is an extremely radical woman, and her demands are unreasonable. She believes in the theft of the taxpayer’s purse.

“I rise today on behalf of every black family that has been robbed of a child,” the Massachusetts congresswoman said.

“On behalf of every family member that has been forced to see their loved one lynched on national television. Driving while black. Jogging while black. Sleeping while black. We have been criminalized for the very way we show up in the world. Under the harsh gaze of far too many, my black body is seen as a threat, always considered armed.”

She continued, “Centuries of institutionalized oppression will not be undone overnight, for racism in America is as structural as the marble pillars of this very institution,” she added. “With the power of the pen, we must legislate accountability, dismantle these systems, and move in the direction of justice and healing. The Justice in Policing Act is a critical step forward, and I applaud the leadership of the Congressional Black Caucus.”

She wants to burn it all down but that was already done. Americans paid for the structural racism and demolished it in the Civil War. Blacks are equal in our systems and have the same opportunities as anyone else.

Culturally, not systemically, there are biases but that isn’t a matter for the legislatures.

She doesn’t want equality, she wants disparate outcomes — everyone ends up with the same reward, based on identity groups.

Rep. Pressley wants quota systems, reparations, and instant equality. It’s a socialist perspective, a redistribution of wealth.

If Biden wins, get ready, you will be taxed to pay for all that, and if you’re white, you might have problems getting employed.

The fights we’re in today are old fights, but I remain hopeful. We are in a moment of reckoning, and our movement is strong, sustainable, and focused on bringing about the systemic change our communities so desperately need. pic.twitter.com/dErEUiJyOy — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) June 26, 2020