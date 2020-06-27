John Wayne to Woodrow Wilson to Mississippi’s flag to Abe – Gone

Using racism as a basis, more of our history was wiped away today or is about to be.

JOHN WAYNE IS OFF HIS PEDESTAL

Democrat turned conservative, famed actor John Wayne is now condemned for racist comments. The Democrats of Orange County want the airport name changed. John Wayne also represents a way of life the Democrats abhor. They want to progress into socialism and they hate him.

Officials passed an emergency resolution condemning film legend John Wayne’s “racist and bigoted statements” made decades ago and are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop his name, statue, and other likenesses from the international airport.

The resolution also asked the board “to restore its original name: Orange County Airport.”

“There have been past efforts to get this done and now we’re putting our name and our backing into this to make sure there is a name change,” said Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County.

John Wayne did some terrific things in his life but they don’t count with the cancel culture.

MISSISSIPPI’S FLAG

Mississippi’s state flag includes the stars and bars, the confederate battle flag and the Democrats want it down. Republicans appear ready to let them do it.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) on Saturday for the first time came out in support of the bill after first saying that a flag change should be left up to the voters.

“The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new state flag,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it.”

“For economic prosperity and for a better future for my kids and yours, we must find a way to come together. To heal our wounds, to forgive, to resolve that the page has been turned, to trust each other. With God’s help, we can,” he added.

Changing a flag is a major historical change. This was a battle flag and it did not represent slavery except by extension.

WOODROW WILSON

A Democrat is about to lose his recognition at the university he helped develop into one of the finest in the country. The name of the late President Woodrow Wilson has been removed from the public policy building at Princeton because he was a bigot. He did a lot of good things too but they no longer count.

ABE LINCOLN IS ON HIS WAY OUT

The Marxists on campus want the 100-year-old statue of President Abraham Lincoln at the University of Wisconsin-Madison removed. He freed the slaves but that means nothing when you’re a Marxist destroying America with no real resistance.

OUR RECOMMENDATIONS

While they’re at it, they might as well remove the statues of Klan’s ‘Exalted Cyclops,” Kleagle Senator Robert Byrd, the man eulogized by Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and slews of Democrats.

Then there is FDR. Let’s remove every statue of him and strike his name from every history book. He interned innocent Americans of Japanese descent during World War II. And when Jews arrived on a ship trying to escape the Nazis, he turned them around. He was a bigot. He hired communists in his cabinet.

Yale certainly has to change its name. Eli no more. Elihu Yale was said to be a slave trader.

Obviously, I’m not serious. You should look at the totality of the historical figure and like him/her or not, they are our history. The cancel culture is cultural Marxism and it’s destroying America.

This isn’t about statues — it’s about tearing down the America they hate.