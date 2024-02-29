Stacy Wakefield Dies 6 Months After Husband Tim Wakefield, a Red Sox Legend

Stacy Wakefield, wife of the late Red Sox legend pitcher Tim Wakefield, died Wednesday of pancreatic cancer. Her death was sudden and unexpected.

Tim Wakefield – who played 19 MLB seasons, including 17 for Boston from 1995 to 2011, and helped the Red Sox win two World Series titles — died Oct. 1 after a battle with brain cancer. He had a seizure following surgery to address his cancer.

They married in 2002, and they left behind two children, Trevor and Brianna.

The Red Sox announced the death:

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts,” the family said in a statement.

“She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.”

