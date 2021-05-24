Standing ovation for Gov De Santis’ response on signing Big Tech bill (Videos)



















Florida Governor De Santis received an overwhelming response to an obnoxious reporter during his press conference today. He is much smarter than these gotcha reporters. He doesn’t let them throw him.

DeSantis signed SB7072 into law to allow everyday Floridians the right to sue Big Tech for monetary damages. That’s huge!

All Floridians treated unfairly by Big Tech platforms will have the right to sue companies that violate this law — and win monetary damages. It prevents Big Tech from moving the goalposts with changes to policies.

The Attorney General of Florida can bring action against technology companies that violate this law, under Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. If social media platforms are found to have violated antitrust law, they will be restricted from contracting with any public entity. That “antitrust violator” blacklist imposes real consequences for Big Tech oligopolies’ bottom line. The fines are $250,000 a day.

Big Tech is prohibited from de-platforming Floridian political candidates.

What they did by de-platforming then-president Trump was disgraceful. An unelected social media company shouldn’t have power over an elected president or any official. They also silenced factual news like the NY Post report on Hunter’s laptop.

A GREAT RESPONSE

A gotcha reporter came up with an idiotic question to corner him.

“I want to ask you about the bill you’re signing here today. You’re a loyal support of former President Donald Trump. Of course, Donald Trump is now a resident in Florida and he was de-platformed. Is this bill for him?”

His answer drew a standing ovation. His answer is what the ordinary people want to hear from their elected leaders.

“The bill is for everyday Floridians. This is what we said and it would allow any Floridian to be able to provide what they’re doing. But I think that’s another issue that’s been brought to bear. When you deplatform the President of the United States but you let Ayatollah Khomeini talk about killing Jews, that is wrong.”

Yes! It was a simple but brilliant response. At one point, he said Big Tech is the biggest threat to our liberty. [They have seriously swayed the election with censorship, limitations in searches and unmonitored drop boxes].

