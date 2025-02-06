Stefanik’s Seat Could Go to a Farmer Who Bashed Citizens

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will soon be the next ambassador to the United Nations, leaving her seat NY21 open. Governor Hochul plans to delay the special election so she can slip a Democrat into the office to do whatever damage can be done.

Hochul decided on a far-left dairy farmer named Blake Gendebien. Gendebien told Hannah Harvester in 2013 that native-born farm employees have “too many domestic violence and alcohol problems to do their jobs” compared to migrants. He also said local kids don’t have “practical independence” or “ability to think.”

He basically insulted every worker in NY21.

He is a sustainability globalist who has traveled through South America, worked in Germany, and was in the Peace Corps.

He describes his slave labor of 12 hours a day for 6 and 1/2 days a week in this clip. The Library of Congress has a cleansed version of the interview.

According to the announcement, Gendebien is a longtime North Country resident who is the owner and president of Twin Mill Farms in Lisbon. He is also Agri-Mark Dairy Cooperative’s vice chairman, which covers New York and New England.

Gendebien said on this linked clip that he wants “quality labor” and that’s why he wants illegal aliens.

Republican state leadership said the candidate “not only supported Joe Biden’s open border policies but also bailed out illegals from ICE.”

“Far Left Democrat Blake Gendebien even castigated hardworking North Country workers as ‘awful‘ people who ‘drank too much,'” Ed Cox, Chair of NYS GOP Committee, said in a statement. “This radical Far Left Democrat is a longtime major donor and groupie of leftist, gun-grabbing, Taxin’ Tedra Cobb, a supporter of Kathy Hochul, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris, and a public supporter of Biden’s inflation policies, which devastated NY21 families. Democrats didn’t do their homework when they selected Blake Gendebien and his catastrophic statements. Republicans will easily hold this seat in the upcoming special election because the North Country is unquestionably Trump Country.”

He wants slaves. He hired a corrections officer and said they have a poor self-image, so they’ll “work extra time” and work on their vacations.

“You probably know that they don’t have much self-worth in their jobs as corrections officers, so they’ll work extra time and get maybe three, four weeks’ vacation. And in that vacation they will do things, plumbing or electrician work or something, just so that they feel some self-worth,” Gendebien told the reporter. “So we gave him all hunting rights. You can hunt all 800 acres, and he does the work for basically materials. But he also gets some self-worth. He gets the hunting rights, and we get a guy that we trust to do a lot of work and a good deal. He did my house; he did the barn. He did a lot of things.”

It’s all about him.

Hochul’s Plan to Change the Law

When someone becomes an incumbent, even if it’s only for months, they have a huge advantage in winning the seat and doing damage in other ways.

The law doesn’t allow Hochul to do it, she must have a special election. So, Democrats in the state legislature might change the law so she doesn’t have to allow an election in 70 to 80 days.

This is what happens when you live in a one-party state. They don’t govern; they rule. They don’t represent the people; they are totalitarian bosses destroying all opposition with their abuse of power.

On the Republican side, Clinton County GOP Committee Chair Jerika Manning issued a statement to NBC5 saying that she and her colleagues are conducting interviews with potential candidates. Manning emphasized that they are committed to selecting someone who reflects the values of the North Country and can address local and national challenges.

