Leftist USAID Funded Over 6,200 Journalists

The media is supposed to serve as watchdogs. However, ruthless bad actors know the power it represents. When they get control, they only present their side and censor any and all opposition.

Such is the fate of much of the media today.

The corrupt US Agency for International Development provided donations to anything on the left to indoctrinate people. Fellows to the cause were rewarded handsomely. Knowing the power of Media, one can imagine the harm done globally.

USAID was funding over 6,200 journalists across 707 media outlets and 279 “media” NGOs, including nine out of ten media outlets in Ukraine.https://t.co/tLUoBT2GfNhttps://t.co/Siq2RJOXQf pic.twitter.com/LyaUFuq3He — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 6, 2025

The Us agencies pay so-called Independent Journalists. This corrupt agency funds nine out of ten Ukraine outfits

Journalistic organizations globally that receive USAID or other agency funding started reaching out to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for help out of their predicament as paid off hacks. The affected organizations include large international NGOs that support independent media, like the International Fund for Public Interest

The government pays an NGO to do whatever it is the biased government wants but can’t legally do.

USAID programs support independent media in more than 30 countries. That can’t be good.

According to a USAID fact sheet, the agency funded training and support for 6,200 journalists, assisted 707 non-state news outlets and supported 279 media-sector civil society organizations to strengthen independent media. The 2025 foreign aid budget included $268,376,000 allocated by Congress to support “independent media and the free flow of information.”

Outlets all over the world were stopped in their tracks. Many will go out of business. Some or many might be legitimate, but the system is so corrupt the good may go down with the downright evil.

