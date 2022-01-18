Stephen Colbert Wants to Axe the Senate, Says It’s Anti-Undemocratic

Stephen Colbert, a far-left ‘comedian’, says the Senate should be axed if the filibuster can’t be eliminated. He sees no purpose for it to exist. Colbert claims he’s serious.

He thinks it’s undemocratic since Republicans currently only get one less vote which shows his incredible ignorance.

He probably is serious since the new Democrats just want to go scorched earth on anything that doesn’t do what they want.

Personally, I see no purpose for Colbert. He’s not funny, he’s boring, and a radical.

The Senate is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do. The far-left Democrats do not have the mandate to do what they are trying to do and it’s their own Democrats holding back their revolutionary measures. He obviously is a fool who hasn’t a clue as to what democracy is. The man has a scarcity of viewers and just throws nonsense out for attention.

Watch:

Colbert doubling down a few moments later: "It's an anti-democratic institution. That’s just it. 41 million Americans are represented — more are by — by your side than the Republicans and, yet, they could get one more vote." pic.twitter.com/HBrWWR4nlJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 18, 2022

Here is some more stupidity. Democrats don’t have bad leaders according to a Democrat strategist, they have bad followers. Great strategy.

Democratic strategist @PaulBegala: "I think the problem for the Democrats right now is not that they have bad leaders. They have bad followers." pic.twitter.com/gAXuDc1IYi — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 17, 2022

