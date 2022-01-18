Warren Claims GOP Bars Black & Brown People, College Kids from Voting

Sen. Warren hasn’t abandoned her penchant for lying and did so during an interview on CBS Morning with friendly hosts who gave her a puff interview. No matter how crazy or dishonest her statements, she is never challenged.
During the interview, she stated that “voting is foundational. That is the whole premise of our democracy. “ Warren told the host that before they get to procedural issues, she wanted him to keep the following in mind:
“State legislatures all around the country, that are controlled by Republicans, are doing everything they can to keep people from voting. Who are they trying to keep from voting? Black people, brown people, college students…”
When she says Black and Brown, does she mean illegal aliens? Just asking.
Who are these people who can’t vote? No one ever says. Since voter registration is the highest it’s ever been in five presidential elections, how is this possible? Tell us who these people are and let’s get them a ride to the polls.
It’s an easily disproven lie. She has to know it’s a lie, yet she said it for political gain. Laws currently being passed are only to protect everyone’s vote and the overwhelming majority of voters, no matter the race, want exactly that.
The voting laws she supports destroy the very foundational voting she claims to protect.
The fake Indian will say and do anything for political gain. She is as phony as her Native-American heritage.
THE CORRUPTION OF IT ALL
The voting rights measures — HR1-S1, The Freedom to Vote Act, and The John Lewis Voting Rights Act — guarantee Democrats stay in office ad infinitum.
The reason these measures are debated today is that Democrats gutted a NASA Housing bill that already passed and put their voting wish list in it. Since it was already voted on, it went right to debate in the Senate and will not require 60 votes, only 50 plus Kamala. So far, Senators Sinema and Manchin appear to be opposed.
Watch This and the Next Clip Which Explains Some of What Is in the Democrats’ bills:
Didn’t Brandon play the “he’ll have you all back in chains” card at one time?
Ahh…memory and imagination!
So it all comes down to voting for EBT day at the dollar 25 store, talk about aiming low or diminished expectations.
AOC is the biggest moron in the House and Warren is the biggest moron in the Senate. Unfortunately both have a lot of company.
To think that this repetitive Liar, “Screeming meemie” ran for President of the United States of America, is
very frightening to say the least. Instead of being in the Senate, she should be confined in a Mental Health Facility which might help her get some grasp of reality. “Leaping Lizzie” Warren is dangerous to the future of this country and is so out of touch with reality, or she “knows” and is just a plain communist. Either way I hope someone legitimate runs against her and defeats her by a wide margin which will show that the people in her jurisdiction have realized that she does not have any citizen’s best interest at heart.
Senator Dingleberry Warren is trying to relate to people in college many of whom see right through her. Many Black people see her as a fool, at the very best.