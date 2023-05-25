Stewart Rhodes Never Entered the Capitol, Sentenced to 18 Years for J6

Stewart Rhodes, an Oath Keepers leader, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his communications before and during January 6. The judge met with five carefully-picked leftist “witnesses” who witnessed nothing of Stewart Rhodes. The Gateway Pundit detailed some of the witnesses statements.

Calling non-witnesses to witness is becoming quite popular in leftist courts.

Mr. Rhodes was mostly – or only convicted of thought crimes. It’s basically a life sentence for a 57-year-old man.

He was convicted of seditious conspiracy, based on a Civil War law morphed for this political persecution. That means the others will also spend more time in prison than a murderer.

THE SENTENCE

This morning, the corrupt US District Judge Amit Mehta, presiding over the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial, evaluated the “terror enhancement” penalties the government is seeking. He wanted to justify what many see as an outrageous sentence for an absurd conviction.

The prosecutors wanted a 25-year sentence for Mr. Rhodes. Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs are the first people in the history of the United States convicted of seditious conspiracy using a Civil War law outside of one terrorist in New York City. Rhodes never went into the Capitol and never committed an act of violence. He and Meggs are on video helping a police officer.

IT’S A MESSAGE TO CONSERVATIVES AND REPUBLICANS

Prosecutors say Stewart Rhodes and his allies must serve significant jail time to help reverse a growing undercurrent in society that has embraced political violence. What they’re really saying is they want to make sure people on the right never protest again. Rhodes never went into the Capitol, didn’t tell anyone to go there, and told people not to commit violence.

They claim the protesters used force even though there was no violence. They define force as non-violent or violent, as this law allows.

You might want to read this thread:

Stewart Rhodes rises to say that he is a “political prisoner.” And that this is an ongoing process to shut down political speech. He makes the point that many of those in other protests, like ANTIFA, … — Steve Baker – TPC (@TPC4USA) May 25, 2023

