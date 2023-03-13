Stock Market Struggles Today

People might remember when Donald Trump predicted a stock market crash under Joe Biden. It could happen, but we don’t believe it will. The Stock Market controllers won’t let it. However, bank stocks are tumbling.

Dow Jones futures and S&P 500 futures fell Monday, while Nasdaq futures rose after a flurry of news Sunday evening. The FDIC and other financial regulators announced that all SVB Financial depositors would get access to all funds Monday while also announcing a plan to limit the contagion. Regulators also closed the embattled Signature Bank (SBNY).

Joe Biden assures us the Big Banks are secure if anyone cares what he says.

Chinese funds and tech startups were invested in Silicon Valley Bank, SVB. We’ll likely bail them out with Joe Biden in charge. As we wrote earlier, the FDIC and the Federal Reserve are stepping into the bank failures this weekend for those who invested more than $250,000.

Credit Suisse is tumbling on the SVB failure. Sweden had its government retirement pensions invested in the bank of gamblers. Schwab dropped 29%.


