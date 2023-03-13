Stock Market Struggles Today

People might remember when Donald Trump predicted a stock market crash under Joe Biden. It could happen, but we don’t believe it will. The Stock Market controllers won’t let it. However, bank stocks are tumbling.

Dow Jones futures and S&P 500 futures fell Monday, while Nasdaq futures rose after a flurry of news Sunday evening. The FDIC and other financial regulators announced that all SVB Financial depositors would get access to all funds Monday while also announcing a plan to limit the contagion. Regulators also closed the embattled Signature Bank (SBNY).

Joe Biden assures us the Big Banks are secure if anyone cares what he says.

I guess Trump’s prediction here is coming true. I guess it wasn’t too hard to predict this one though given the super smart people we have running this country now. #Bankcollapse #SVB #Silicon_Valley_Bank #BankRunBiden #BankRuns #banks #stockmarketcrash pic.twitter.com/WqO05Vmqr4 — Remnant_Man (@remnantman1) March 13, 2023

Chinese funds and tech startups were invested in Silicon Valley Bank, SVB. We’ll likely bail them out with Joe Biden in charge. As we wrote earlier, the FDIC and the Federal Reserve are stepping into the bank failures this weekend for those who invested more than $250,000.

Credit Suisse is tumbling on the SVB failure. Sweden had its government retirement pensions invested in the bank of gamblers. Schwab dropped 29%.

This can’t be good pic.twitter.com/9bPY4qGmSo — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) March 13, 2023

Fed Watch Tool is pricing in a Fed pause after +25 bps next meeting. Then pricing in no change in May, then a rate cut at June meeting. 75 bps in rate cuts by end of 2023. The Fed increases rates until something breaks.

I guess we have reached that point.#gold #silver pic.twitter.com/ms2ISM7Gwt — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 13, 2023

