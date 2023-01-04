Stony Brook University Prof Labels Cops Nearly Stabbed to Death

as Murderers

by James Soviero

A New York, Stony Brook University professor is drawing heat as “anti-cop” and “blaming the victim” for condemning as murderers two Suffolk County cops who shot dead the knife-wielding man who tried to kill them.

“This was a wellness check — why didn’t they de-escalate the situation?” Prof. Anna Hayward posted on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram. “Why did a man have to die? What about the man they murdered?”

The Suffolk County officers responded to a call that the suspect was threatening his roommate with a fire extinguisher.

The man stabbed and seriously injured two officers, one with life-threatening neck wounds. At least one of the cops pulled out his firearm and fatally shot the suspect in self-defense.

Lou Civello, vice president of the Suffolk County PBA, slammed Hayward’s “murdered” comments as beyond the pale.

“While a Suffolk County Police Officer fights for his life after being stabbed in the neck, an anti-police Professor slanderously referred to him and his partner as murderers.”

“Stony Brook University Professor Dr. Anna Hayward displayed a stunning level of ignorance when she callously commented on Stony Brook’s official page denouncing the police and condemning the actions of these hero cops who stopped an armed criminal and saved others from harm.”

He said a “quick glance” at Hayward’s Twitter account reveals numerous anti-law enforcement posts, including calls to “defund the police.”

“Stony Brook University must denounce Dr. Hayward’s hateful comments and should put an end to the harmful anti-police bias in their program,” said Civello while praising the work of Stony Brook’s hospital medical staff in treating the two officers.

Stony Brook University officials, in a statement Monday night, said, “We appreciate the members of law enforcement who work to keep our community safe, and we are proud of our doctors at Stony Brook Medicine for the quality medical care they provided the injured officers; we wish them a speedy recovery. The comments made online were from what appears to be a faculty member’s private account that is not affiliated with Stony Brook University.”

Her private account [now deleted] may not be affiliated with the school, but she sure is! No amount of weasel-worded statements can cover up that fact.

In answer to the multi-credentialed (Ph.D. MSW and SBU School of Social Welfare) Haywood’s query, “….why didn’t they de-escalate the situation?” Because, madam, they were trying to keep from being stabbed to death!

⁦@HayAnna72⁩ Is this the kind of ‘Fulbright scholar’ material you post? Two cops were stabbed and their lives had to be saved by @StonyBrookMed but you’re calling them murderers and concerned for the criminal that attacked them🤔 pic.twitter.com/0QQDfZrrV5 — Mike Simonelli (@JustifiedForce) January 2, 2023

