4th Round of Votes, Live! Maxine Says Vote for Kevin, Byron’s Nominated!

“GET IN LINE AND GET BEHIND KEVIN MCCARTHY!” – the same people who brought you Ronna McDaniel, Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, the “red wave” that wasn’t, the 2020 Election loss, The Omnibus Bill, and $100 Billion to Ukraine. ~ Rob Smith, Deputy Editor, Off the Press

Kevin McCarthy lost the 4th round, and the 5th round has begun. McCarthy got 201 votes and Byron got 20 votes.

THE FOURTH ROUND OF VOTING BEGINS

Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of California has again nominated top House Democrat Hakeem Jefferies, and GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas has put forward Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.

Newsmax thinks it’s an internal squabble, but it’s not about that. It’s about getting someone better than a middling Speaker.

WATCH LIVE: NEWSMAX continues its coverage of the 118th Congress, as the House Speaker vote continues for a second day.

MAXINE SUPPORTS KEVIN

Kevin probably won Maxine Waters over:

Maxine Waters just told me to quit my bitching and support Kevin McCarthy OR ELSE pic.twitter.com/TGNPEfMBMP — R.C. Maxwell 🇺🇸 (@BlackHannity) January 4, 2023

MCCARTHY IS LOSING IT

Matt Gaetz tweeted that McCarthy is losing it. He texted one of my colleagues who didn’t vote for him: “I am ready to fund an endless war.” I’m assuming this is in *addition* to Ukraine.

That’s one of the problems. People are sick of endless, pointless wars. Ukraine isn’t a ‘democracy’ except in a WEF sense of the term, but they keep lying to us about the country.

McCarthy is losing it. He texted one of my colleagues who didn’t vote for him: “I am ready to fund an endless war” I’m assuming this is in *addition* to Ukraine. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 4, 2023

DJT WANTS KEVIN MCCARTHY

Donald Trump, who doesn’t always have the best judgment in people, brokered a meeting with the rebels and McCarthy. DJT still wants McCarthy.

Former President Trump arranged a meeting with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy ahead of the fourth ballot in the election for House speaker set to occur on Wednesday, Just the News reported. According to Mr. Solomon, “it was productive.”

The response from Perry’s Capitol Hill office sounded less optimistic about a deal that would help McCarthy generate votes from enough House Republicans to win the speakership.

“Congressman Perry is standing firm; he will never back down from fighting to end the status quo. Congressman Perry works for more than 725,000 people in Pennsylvania, that’s who he answers to, that is who sent him to Washington to fix what’s broken,” a spokesperson for Perry said in response.

Perry and Gaetz are the firmest of the rebels. The rebels have said they are fighting for America, and it is true that while 90% of Republican congressmen want Kevin, probably 90% of Republican people don’t want him.

He’s a swamp creature. Aren’t people tired of politics as usual as Democrats run wild with totalitarian ideas with no impediments in their way?

So, DJT said this after McCarthy’s epic failure:

Rosendale doesn’t think much of McCarthy since he’s a swampster:

Joining us today on #TheGreatAmericaShow is @RepRosendale. He says @GOPLeader doesn’t believe in anything except the next rung on the ladder for himself and he makes whatever deal is necessary to climb up by using other people’s money. Join Lou today at https://t.co/mXn1r5AAJE! pic.twitter.com/yfO11N5qqF — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 2, 2023

