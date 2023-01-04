4th Round of Votes, Live! Maxine Says Vote for Kevin, Byron’s Nominated!

“GET IN LINE AND GET BEHIND KEVIN MCCARTHY!” – the same people who brought you Ronna McDaniel, Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, the “red wave” that wasn’t, the 2020 Election loss, The Omnibus Bill, and $100 Billion to Ukraine.
~ Rob Smith, Deputy Editor, Off the Press
Kevin McCarthy lost the 4th round, and the 5th round has begun. McCarthy got 201 votes and Byron got 20 votes.
THE FOURTH ROUND OF VOTING BEGINS
Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of California has again nominated top House Democrat Hakeem Jefferies, and GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas has put forward Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.
Newsmax thinks it’s an internal squabble, but it’s not about that. It’s about getting someone better than a middling Speaker.
WATCH LIVE: NEWSMAX continues its coverage of the 118th Congress, as the House Speaker vote continues for a second day. Find us on TV: https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO https://t.co/mpHpHnIPzd
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 4, 2023
MAXINE SUPPORTS KEVIN
Kevin probably won Maxine Waters over:
Maxine Waters just told me to quit my bitching and support Kevin McCarthy OR ELSE pic.twitter.com/TGNPEfMBMP
— R.C. Maxwell 🇺🇸 (@BlackHannity) January 4, 2023
MCCARTHY IS LOSING IT
Matt Gaetz tweeted that McCarthy is losing it. He texted one of my colleagues who didn’t vote for him: “I am ready to fund an endless war.” I’m assuming this is in *addition* to Ukraine.
That’s one of the problems. People are sick of endless, pointless wars. Ukraine isn’t a ‘democracy’ except in a WEF sense of the term, but they keep lying to us about the country.
McCarthy is losing it.
He texted one of my colleagues who didn’t vote for him:
“I am ready to fund an endless war”
I’m assuming this is in *addition* to Ukraine.
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 4, 2023
DJT WANTS KEVIN MCCARTHY
Donald Trump, who doesn’t always have the best judgment in people, brokered a meeting with the rebels and McCarthy. DJT still wants McCarthy.
Former President Trump arranged a meeting with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy ahead of the fourth ballot in the election for House speaker set to occur on Wednesday, Just the News reported. According to Mr. Solomon, “it was productive.”
The response from Perry’s Capitol Hill office sounded less optimistic about a deal that would help McCarthy generate votes from enough House Republicans to win the speakership.
“Congressman Perry is standing firm; he will never back down from fighting to end the status quo. Congressman Perry works for more than 725,000 people in Pennsylvania, that’s who he answers to, that is who sent him to Washington to fix what’s broken,” a spokesperson for Perry said in response.
Perry and Gaetz are the firmest of the rebels. The rebels have said they are fighting for America, and it is true that while 90% of Republican congressmen want Kevin, probably 90% of Republican people don’t want him.
He’s a swamp creature. Aren’t people tired of politics as usual as Democrats run wild with totalitarian ideas with no impediments in their way?
So, DJT said this after McCarthy’s epic failure:
Rosendale doesn’t think much of McCarthy since he’s a swampster:
Joining us today on #TheGreatAmericaShow is @RepRosendale. He says @GOPLeader doesn’t believe in anything except the next rung on the ladder for himself and he makes whatever deal is necessary to climb up by using other people’s money. Join Lou today at https://t.co/mXn1r5AAJE! pic.twitter.com/yfO11N5qqF
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 2, 2023
The Media is doing all it can to hide the reality of what is really going on in the House. McCarthy, like McConnell, is a Swamp Creature. At least 80% of Republicans want the Swamp Creatures out of power. McCarthy is not going to win fair and square, he’s a Swamp Creature, so he will eventually cut a deal with the Democrats, the Enemy, if he as to. Being Speaker is about McCarthy, not good government.
If McCarthy is dealing with Democrats, maybe the Conservatives should fire a shot across McCarthy’s bow and nominate someone from the Blue Dog Coalition like Jim Costa (D-CA) or Henry Cuellar (D-TX). These are the 2 most conservative Democrats in Congress.
Henry Cuellar represents a border area in Texas and would be open to many of the things Republicans want to get done. His record indicates that he’s against Abortion on demand, fiscally conservative, and respects 2nd Amendment. A Henry Cuellar nomination would be a game changer that should make the Swamp take pause, because it would indicate a possible uniting of Conservatives on both side of the aisle.
THIS is the man that is standing against McCarthy. I didn’t recognize the name displayed on C-SPAN and was a bit perplexed why this man was named. Once I saw his picture I knew why. Considering a Speaker is the embodiment of the party, this man has what it takes. He energized the nation with a viral video. Here he proves his intellect.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?515841-4/washington-journal-rep-byron-donalds-r-fl-discusses-biden-agenda-congressional-news-day
Boebert is great.
Mc needed less than 6 defectors, so the Faux News chorus of loudmouths was screaming about those 6 extremists. It was another lie, there were 19 defectors and now over 20. These loudmouths talk and read scripts for money. Their script said the number of defectors was 6. Any decent news org wold have interviewed Biggs and others to find the truth.
This is great, our corrupt legislature is not functioning. The RINOs are upset at not immediately getting their way. Corrupt DC wants no challenges. That’s why they are so stubborn to elect McCarthy.
Why don’t they just nominate their their leader, Satan or his mortal spokesman Klaus Schwab.