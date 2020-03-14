Storm Watch: As Americans Hunker Down, Nothing Can Stop the Justice That Is Coming

OP-ED

By Paul Dowling

“They sleep not, except they have done mischief; and their sleep is taken away, unless they cause some to fall. For they eat the bread of wickedness, and drink the wine of violence.” – Proverbs 4: 16-17 “Justice, justice shall you pursue, that you may thrive and occupy the land that the LORD your God is giving you.” – Deuteronomy 16:20

Coronavirus Sequesters Americans, As If They Were Under Martial Law

Is President Trump turning the coronavirus panic to the advantage of the American people, protecting all Americans by having them voluntarily sequester themselves, even as Deep State bad actors are being rounded up?

There have been indications, in recent days, that the Trump Administration is about to deliver justice to a sizeable list of public enemies, thereby putting a halt to Deep State criminal mischief and wanton violence.

Already, due to Project Python, there have been “large scale arrests throughout the country within the past week. Project Python has resulted in the arrests of more than 600 CJNG associates, 350 indictments, as well as significant seizures of money and drugs.” This is significant, because, along with MS-13 gang members, the CJNG cartel serves as “deep state foot soldiers. They’re being rounded up so they can’t pull off any attacks when major arrests happen.”

It would appear that some major apprehensions may be about to occur, under cover of the coronavirus event. Due to the coronavirus, many escape routes to European countries have been barred by Trump’s travel ban. By reducing the threat of exposure to a notorious virus, Trump may simultaneously be serving to protect the people from other agents that are potentially far more deadly than any virus, such as those who have perpetrated high treason, by selling American uranium, a strategic element, to the Russians, as well as others who have been guilty of running pedophile rings, smuggling dangerous drugs, and other deadly activities.

Trump tweeted on March 11, 2020, “I want to thank all of our Great Government officials on the CoronaVirus Task Force who are working around the clock, in response to the CoronaVirus. . . .” There were a few images posted in the Tweet: smiling people beneath a CDC logo, hands of a health worker taking someone’s blood pressure, and four other pictures, including one depicting lightning strikes in advance of a storm. But this is not the first time Trump has made reference to a storm.

The Calm Before the Storm

On November 5, 2017, in a photo opportunity at the White House, President Trump queried of the people gathered for a group photo, “Do you guys know what this represents?” Upon being requested to “tell us, sir,” President Trump responded, “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.” When asked, “What storm, Mr. President?” Trump replied, “You’ll find out.”

So, what approaching storm was the president referring to? Has that storm now arrived on the scene? With the winding-up of John Durham’s investigation into Deep State corruption and Trump’s appointment of Article III “judges who will uphold the Constitution and rule of law for generations to come,” is the Great Storm of 2020 now being unleashed – a storm that will deliver equal justice, ending the two-tiered system that lets Democrats off lightly while punishing Republicans and other political opponents severely?

Word on the street has it that John Durham is not going to release a report; he is going to impanel grand juries and unseal indictments. For some time now, Joe DiGenova – erstwhile “independent counsel in 1992 investigating then-candidate Bill Clinton – [has] claimed that evidence of a ‘coup’ to oust President Trump is forthcoming and that ‘there are going to be indictments; there’s going to be grand juries.’” And it would appear that the time for unsealing and filing these indictments is fast approaching.

Could President Trump Be Preparing to Arrest Corrupt and Treasonous Bad Actors?

When President Trump finally decides to order arrests of treasonous Deep State operatives, he may well choose to institute a mass arrest methodology, as well as other coördinated actions, akin to the kind of tactics used for the purpose of apprehending organized-crime racketeers. The problem with detaining people one at a time is that many not taken into custody right away are often warned to abscond.

People are often surprised to learn that, by using the “emergency authority” Trump has mentioned in his Oval Office address on the coronavirus, the president could make use of US Marines to capture many of these suspects.

The reason Marines would be the best option is because they are not specifically named in the Posse Comitatus Act, but are only subject to self-regulating language written by the Department of the Navy that could be rewritten, reïnterpreted, or even ignored without technically violating the 1878 Congressional act. Also, if any arrests are due to treason; such detainees may be held by the military for prosecution by military tribunals. However, no one can say for sure exactly how Trump might choose to accomplish these arrests, until they have been executed.

With Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, the Stage Is Set for Trials by Military Tribunal

Lindsey Graham fairly grilled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearings, with regard to military tribunals being used to try civilians giving aid and comfort to the enemy as “enemy combatants” during a time of war. It is interesting to note that the two authorizations for use of military force (AUMFs), given by Congress to the President of the United States on September 14, 2001, and on October 11, 2002, are still in effect, having never yet been revoked.

Prison Facilities Are Ready for the Incarceration of Traitors

The renovation of facilities – at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State – has been signed into law by President Trump. It is also true that, in December of 2018, “[m]ore than 100 members of the 305th Military Police Company of Wheeling were deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.” The plan was for a 400-day deployment. Then, in March of 2019, “[a]bout 120 members of the Connecticut Army National Guard [were] preparing to deploy to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to serve for a year at the U.S. military detention center.” And, in August of 2019, “a departure ceremony [was] being held . . . for more than 120 soldiers with the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 223rd Military Police Company.”

Why are multiple waves of military police and national guard being sent to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba? It could have something to do with the fact that the Trump administration has budgeted “more than $200 million in new construction teed up for Guantanamo. . . . The biggest ticket item for the U.S. Navy base in Cuba in the so-called Omnibus Spending law is $115 million for a new 848-troop barracks . . . and commissary to consolidate enlisted prison staff under one roof . . . [and does] devote $66 million to a 150-prisoner jail, with campus, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. . . .”

Constitutional Issues

If Trump is going to perform mass arrests of corrupt politicians, he may wait until Congress is in recess to do so, for a couple of reasons: first, although members of Congress may be arrested when Congress is in session for “Treason, Felony, and Breach of the Peace,” Trump might wish to avoid having to make legal arguments regarding the technicalities of what might constitute such offenses; and second, since arrests of well-known politicians and other popular figures might spur rioting in big cities, and there may be a need to restore order by temporarily suspending the Writ of Habeas Corpus in some jurisdictions, having marines handy might prove to be advantageous in multiple ways.

When Lincoln set the precedent of presidential suspension of the Writ of Habeas Corpus, the legislature was not in session, so President Lincoln was able to justify an executive suspension, due to the wording of Article IV, Section 4, of the Constitution, which allows states to apply to the Executive for assistance with regard to domestic violence, “when the Legislature cannot be convened.”

Under the prevailing circumstances at the time, Lincoln felt comfortable suspending the Writ, even though the power to do so is written in Article I, Section 9, which defines Congressional power and its limits: “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”

President Trump is surely being well-advised with respect to the Constitutional issues involved in executing mass arrests that is almost certain to involve some culturally important and politically popular personages. How the president chooses to navigate these issues – as well as the timeline he chooses to exact – will be interesting to find out, as Trump’s strategy begins to unfold in coming days. Only one thing is certain: Once set in motion, nothing will be able to halt the avalanche of indictments for the bad actors of the Deep State. What has begun as a drip-drip of information will eventually evolve into a flood, at some point.

House Hearings of December 5, 2018, May Have Prepared the Way for the Perfect Storm

The House of Representatives was holding hearings on December 5, 2018, about the Department of Justice probe into the Clinton Foundation. And the chairman of that hearing was none other than Mark Meadows, President Trump’s new chief of staff. At the time of those hearings, Meadows said it was “time to ‘circle back’ to U.S. Attorney John Huber’s investigation with the Justice Department into whether the Clinton Foundation engaged any improper activities.”

According to Judicial Watch, “Attorney John W. Huber is leading an investigation into 2016 election controversies.

In a March 29 [2018] letter to Republican committee chairmen, Mr. Sessions [the attorney general at that time] said that Mr. Huber, the U. S. Attorney for Utah, had been appointed to ‘evaluate certain issues’ raised by the GOP. He did not say which issues, but there are plenty.

In a July 27, 2017 letter, GOP leaders had called on Mr. Sessions to ‘appoint a second special counsel to investigate a plethora of matters connected to the 2016 election and its aftermath.’ These included actions by Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch and others, email controversies, mishandling of classified information, Fusion GPS and the Steele Dossier, FISA warrants, wire taps, leaks, grand juries, the Clinton Foundation and the Uranium One deal.”

“Justice, Justice Shall You Pursue”

Who else may yet be implicated in the Deep State web of criminal wrongdoing? Some speculate that many low-level Deep State operatives have already been arrested and are coöperating with Durham, Huber, and other authorities to save their own skins. If true, the net Trump has cast into the DC Swamp in hopes of a bountiful catch, may harvest quite the assemblage of Swamp Creatures for prosecution.

The man to watch, in the midst of all this, is John Durham, who, like Tom Fury in Ray Bradbury’s Something Wicked This Way Comes, is the one who brings the storm “like a great beast with terrible teeth.” But this beast will be a creature that walks upright and that comes bearing the sword of justice.

As Rabbi Brad Artson has written, “Moses and Jeremiah consider justice and compassion to be the sine qua non of any true religiosity. One cannot claim to love God and not be passionate about justice. That is the primary Jewish contribution to the human spirit.”

And justice is arguably the highest value held by the Judeo-Christian creative founders of the United States whose most miraculous achievement, the US Constitution, stands without peer among the founding documents of world history.

It is Deuteronomy 16:20 which commands Jews and Christians alike, “Justice, justice shall you pursue, that you may thrive and occupy the land that the LORD your God is giving you.” And, to bring that justice, it would appear that a cleansing storm now approaches.

So, be prepared to shelter in place, as more travel restrictions are put in place, more institutions close their doors due to coronavirus, and high-profile apprehensions are carried out. The “calm before the storm” is over. No longer is the tempest just beyond the horizon. The storm is now upon us.

