Biden campaign posts manipulated anti-Trump video on Twitter

T he Washington Post fact-checked Joe Biden for a change. They gave Biden’s dishonest campaign Four Pinocchios for using video manipulation to twist the President’s words on the Coronavirus.

In the ad, Biden accuses the president of calling the virus a “hoax” during a rally in South Carolina. The Washington Post fact-checker, Meg Kelly, gave the former Vice President four Pinocchios, calling the clip a “blatant” misrepresentation of what President Trump said.

Kelly writes, At the 10-second mark, the camera shows a tight shot of the president saying “coronavirus” and then cuts to a wide shot where he says, “this is their new hoax.” Both clips are from Trump’s Feb. 28 campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., but he never said: “coronavirus, this is their new hoax.” Rather, Biden’s ad clipped a large part of Trump’s speech to make it seem as though he had.

She still managed to insult the President. She wrote, Granted, Trump and members of his administration have played down the spread of the virus and falsely touted the strength of their response…

WaPo is always awful, but at least she called out Biden for the manipulated video. Kelly failed to mention that Biden has made the same claims in his speeches.

Twitter called an ad by the President’s campaign partially false last week when it was 100% truthful in accordance with a new policy. But they have no problem with the manipulated Biden ads. Here’s the ad in question and it’s on Twitter:

Speaking of manipulated media (I pointed out the Biden video shared by Trump’s campaign was edited to cut Biden off to make him seem like he was saying he wasn’t), this Biden video is egregiously deceptive, pushing the false narrative that Trump called coronavirus itself a hoax. https://t.co/YTjDPGE5gb — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 9, 2020

CUOMO THANKS THE ADMINISTRATION

In another shocker, Andrew Cuomo thanked the administration.

New York will begin its first “drive-through” testing center for COVID-19 in New Rochelle, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office confirmed to CNBC on Friday.

Cuomo is touring the facility Friday morning, spokesman Will Burns said.

The number of confirmed cases in the state has reached 325 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s official website. At least 148 of those cases are in Westchester County, where the city of New Rochelle is located.

Earlier this week Cuomo deployed the National Guard to New Rochelle and created a one-mile containment zone to assist with the outbreak.

He actually thanked the President and Vice President for making it happen quickly. This comes after his constant attacks on the President for his handling of the virus. And hell didn’t freeze over.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on New York’s drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center: “I want to thank the Vice President and especially the President who facilitated this and moved quickly.” pic.twitter.com/jEeCsA6WeF — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) March 13, 2020