Strange case of a fake black professor at George Washington U

Jessica Krug, who called herself Jess La Bombera, is an author, activist, and professor of African and Latin American studies at George Washington University. She has made a career of her blackness and her childhood in the hood.

An early bio:

The only problem is she grew up in the Missouri suburbs as a white Jewish girl.

George Washington plans to replace her.

Krug was about to be found out when she confessed:

Jess Krug, professor at @GWtweets, is someone I called a friend up until this morning when she gave me a call admitting to everything written here. She didn’t do it out of benevolence. She did it because she had been found out.https://t.co/kSNkVUzbtM — Hari Ziyad (@HariZiyad) September 3, 2020

After being caught, she wrote a confession posted to Medium yesterday. The article, titled, “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies,” has Krug calling herself a liar in several different ways.

She admitted she stole, appropriated another culture which she “absolutely” had “no right” to do.

First, she claimed to be a North African black, then Caribbean black. She knows it was “unethical, immoral, anti-Black, colonial – but it means that every step I’ve taken has gaslighted those whom I love.”

She took a different approach from Rachel Dolezal who didn’t confess and claimed she is black because she feels black. We then had to listen for months to leftists trying to convince us that you can be black if you simply think you are.

The arguments from the left claimed that it’s no different than gender fluidity which we are also supposed to accept.

The professor wrote she should be canceled and believes in “cancel culture as a necessary and righteous tool for those with less structural power to wield against those with more power.”

That makes her wrong again.

Krug is the Elizabeth Warren of Black, only she didn’t even have 1/1024 black.

She even had a fake accent as she bashed whites and the police. Why would GWU hire her, even without knowing the truth, listen to her:

Who in the world does the hiring at these universities?