Strange! Sen. Warner shows us how to make a tuna melt with a can of tuna

Mark Warner needs to get out more. He created this strange video of how to make a tuna melt with a can of tuna. The senator from Virginia was doing this somewhat tongue-in-cheek we hope.

He appears to be showing us how to wash our hands because he thinks we are all stupid.

Instead of his ending with the comment, “We will get through this America, we will get through this Virginia,” he should be saying, This is our plan to re-open the government.

[P.S. Way too much mayo and he should drain the tuna.]

Watch: