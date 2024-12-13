Stripper Who Falsely Accused the Duke Lacrosse Boys of Rape Confesses

Crystal Mangum is the woman at the center of the infamous 2006 Duke lacrosse team scandal. She accused several frat boys at a party of raping her. They had hired her to strip.

She has now publicly admitted to fabricating the rape allegations against the three players 18 years after she devastated their lives. It was used by the left to persecute the white frat boys and demonize all white frat boys and frat boys in general.

"I testified falsely against [the lacrosse players] by saying that they raped me when they didn't…I made up a story that wasn't true…I hope that they can forgive me."

A cabal of hardcore leftist professors put out a vicious ad attacking the boys, and the prosecutor fabricated evidence.

The prosecutor, Mike Nifong, viciously pursued the boys even though there was no evidence and the so-called victim lacked credibility. Nifong arrested the boys, and they were indicted. Nifong made prejudicial public statements against the boys and was cited for serious professional violations. He fabricated the case.

New prosecutors took over and dismissed the cases. Every boy on the team except the black member was subjected to DNA tests because Mangum said someone white raped her. She was a prostitute and probably not raped by anyone. No Duke Lacrosse player raped her.

A new phase was coined – you were nifonged. It means “railroading or harming of a person with no justifiable cause, except for one’s own gain.”

Crystal Mangum regrets it now, hoping for forgiveness as she serves her sentence for murdering her boyfriend after the Duke case. She still offers lame excuses for what she has done, but maybe she found God. She said she has.

Mangum said she did it for validation.

THE GANG OF 88

The Duke Lacrosse players were persecuted by the school’s professors who wanted to take the side of the black accuser.

The Gang of 88 was a group of 88 leftist professors at Duke University who signed an inflammatory advertisement that appeared in the Duke Chronicle (the university’s student newspaper). It was shortly after black stripper Crystal Gail Mangum falsely claimed white members of the Duke lacrosse team raped her.

Crystal Mangum admits to falsely accusing Duke lacrosse players of r*pe in 2006. The players she accused were arrested, igniting a national controversy about racism. Mangum is currently serving a prison sentence for murdering her boyfriend.

