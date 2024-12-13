Donald Trump’s Well-Deserved Amazing Day

It was an amazing day for Donald Trump on Thursday. He rang the bell to close the NY Stock Exchange with his cabinet. Cheers of “USA! USA! USA! broke out on the floor.

People like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos have had enough and are signing up with Donald Trump.

Unbelievable. As Pres. Trump rings the bell at NY Stock Exchange the USA chant breaks out. SIMPLY CHILLING. pic.twitter.com/yHpYK7uLEf — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 12, 2024

“A show of force of American business.” Massive turnout for Trump at the NYSE: David Soloman – CEO of Goldman Sachs

Jane Fraser – CEO of CitiGroup

Hans Vestberg – CEO of Verizon

Brian Cornell – CEO of Target

Bill Ackman – CEO Pershing Squarepic.twitter.com/cfEz5JjuzJ — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) December 12, 2024

He also became Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

There will be very hard times ahead, beginning with RINO Republicans joining Democrats trying to stop his Cabinet and his agenda. If he gets the nominees through, he has to try to fulfill his promises with the entire media and half the country against him.

The current administration is doing everything possible to make it harder for him. The actions bear the fingerprints of Barack Obama and George and Alex Soros.

He is the pro-American president. This is a very interesting interview:09

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman talking about new Trump admin: “we’re stepping into I would say the most pro growth, pro business, pro American administration I’ve perhaps seen in my adult lifetime” pic.twitter.com/s7VQIJveQn — Michael Burry Stock Tracker ♟ (@burrytracker) December 12, 2024

