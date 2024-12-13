Donald Trump’s Well-Deserved Amazing Day

By
M DOWLING
-
0
27

No more ‘orange man bad’ photos after four years of hate and destruction.

It was an amazing day for Donald Trump on Thursday. He rang the bell to close the NY Stock Exchange with his cabinet. Cheers of “USA! USA! USA! broke out on the floor.

People like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos have had enough and are signing up with Donald Trump.

He also became Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

There will be very hard times ahead, beginning with RINO Republicans joining Democrats trying to stop his Cabinet and his agenda. If he gets the nominees through, he has to try to fulfill his promises with the entire media and half the country against him.

The current administration is doing everything possible to make it harder for him. The actions bear the fingerprints of Barack Obama and George and Alex Soros.

He is the pro-American president. This is a very interesting interview:09


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments