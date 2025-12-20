Students Protest Horror Murder at Sterling High

People of any age will worsen if their bad behavior is not arrested early on. They might anyway, but letting them get away with dangerous behavior will guarantee it. Such is the case of a high school boy named Aundre Matthews. He ended up killing a 16-year-old classmate, Andrew Meismer. Aundre repeatedly stabbed him to death during class. He intended to kill him and now faces a murder charge.

The fight was over a $21 vape at Sterling High School in Texas on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, students at Sterling High School are demanding answers from the adults who run the district. Andrew Meismer’s parents confirmed to ABC13 that he was killed on Wednesday in science class. Matthews, another student at the school, is under arrest, accused of stabbing Meismer, but students believe the tragedy could have been prevented.

Dozens of students spent the day protesting outside Sterling High School, holding handwritten signs and calling for justice for their friend and classmate. Many said Meismer did not deserve to die and that warning signs were ignored.

“He was a great guy. He didn’t deserve this,” Braxton Roux, who graduated from Sterling High School in 2024, said. “The district keeps letting kids back into classrooms who are clearly dangerous.”

Crowds are beginning to gather at Sterling High School to call for justice for Andrew Meismer, the student who was brutally st*bbed with scissors and lost his life shortly afterward. The student who k*lled him, Aundre Mathews, has a long history with the school for violent… pic.twitter.com/LilFK5zwpa — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) December 18, 2025

Students say he didn’t belong in the school. In New York, he would have been placed in a special school with highly individualized help. Apparently, his parents weren’t doing it. There is also expulsion. They shouldn’t keep him in class because he’s black. That’ insane.

Multiple students told ABC13 that Meismer was stabbed during a fight in science class.

“Teachers were complaining about him before, about assault charges and knives being brought on campus,” Lilly Williams, another student protesting, said. “Nothing was done about it.”

Students said the 18-year-old suspect was repeatedly allowed to return to school despite those issues.

A few local stations are picking up the story, including Fox and ABC 13.

WOW. Students at Ross S. Sterling High School (@GCCISD) are PROTESTING against their school district, demanding JUSTICE after 16-year-old Andrew Meismer was stabbed to death during class. Students claim that Aundre Matthews, who was charged with Andrew’s m*rder, had a history of… https://t.co/miUzZ524IM pic.twitter.com/cJQNsWjwTr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2025