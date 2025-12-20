The Grim Reality: Trump’s Enemies Are Running Out the Clock

The following assessment is likely a grim reality.

“Pres Trump’s enemies are running out the clock. They have no intention of letting him finish his full term – when they steal the midterms, they will come after him with spite & vengeance. Everyone connected to him will be a target. Anyone who supported him is going to jail – or worse. One year into his presidency, every single person who would happily dance on his grave is still free to undermine him with impunity. Every traitor to this nation is still free. He will never have this chance to fight back & make things right again – and most likely neither will we.

Some of the enemies JD Rucker mentions here are in the Republican Party, but most are Democrats. Communists have overtaken the Democrat Party. They mean business, but Republicans seem unaware, or they’ve surrendered before the battle takes place. They are our Flying Dutchmen.

The midterms with a loss of House seats will end the revival of the USA. It will be the end of us.

President Trump isn’t perfect, and I don’t agree with everything he does, but I voted for most of his agenda. MTG, Elise Stefanik, and others should be fighting for him. He’s all we have, and this is likely our last chance.

How do we get Republicans to codify what Trump is doing?

However, Trump has to step on it.

Watch this analysis. Mr. Rucker discusses our role:

She’s so right. And the end of America is closer than any of us realize if we don’t address the stolen elections now. “Lara Logan Says the Deep State and UniParty Swamp Are Running Out the Clock on President Trump” pic.twitter.com/po7fRtv2DW — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 19, 2025

Maybe the polls show a win, but communists cheat. We cannot rest.