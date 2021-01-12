Studio blocks Trump aide since he’s on a list

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign adviser, on Monday said that he was barred from entering a Washington, D.C.-based studio for an interview with Fox Business’s Charles Payne, as he has been put on a “list.”

“Wow – the anti-Trump censorship/deplatforming is out of control,” he wrote on Twitter. “Just went to the LiveShots studio in DC to join @cvpayne on @FoxBusiness, and the LiveShots employees told me I’m not allowed to use their studios because ‘I’m on a list.’”

Miller said that when he asked what sort of list he’s on, and why the studio accepted the booking in the first place, he was told by Liveshots D.C. employees that the list was for “health reasons.”

There’s more, read the tweets.

They are definitely going full McCarthy here.

1/ Wow – the anti-Trump censorship/deplatforming is out of control. Just went to the LiveShots studio in DC to join ⁦@cvpayne⁩ on ⁦@FoxBusiness⁩, and the LiveShots employees told me I’m not allowed to use their studios because “I’m on a list.” https://t.co/8L9asJbLso — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 11, 2021

2/ So of course I inquired as to what sort of “list” I’m on, and why they accepted the booking in the first place, and the employees told me it was “for, um, health reasons.” https://t.co/8L9asJbLso — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 11, 2021

3/ I inquired a little more, since I haven’t been around anyone with COVID, and I was told they have a “list” of people they won’t allow in, “because of, like, who you’ve been around, at the White House and stuff…and it’s, um, because of health reasons.” https://t.co/8L9asJbLso — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 11, 2021

4/ The only way these companies will learn is if we refuse to spend money with them. I hope ⁦@FoxBusiness⁩ ⁦and @FoxNews⁩ cease using the LiveShots studios for any guest appearances. BTW, LiveShots’ publicly listed phone number is 202.393.8620. https://t.co/8L9asJbLso — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 11, 2021

5/ Censorship and deplatforming might start with just one person, but if they’re willing to do it to the President of the United States, these companies are willing to do it to anybody – especially any of the 75M Americans who voted for President Trump. https://t.co/8L9asJbLso — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 11, 2021

AOC has called for lists and so has Forbes, and other Democrats.

Related