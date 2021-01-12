Air Force orders removal all offensive, non-inclusive patches-mottos-emblems

Commanders have until Feb. 21 to review their units’ emblems, morale patches, mottos, nicknames, coins, and other heraldry and insignia and remove any that are racist, sexist, or derogatory, the Air Force announced Tuesday.

They have to abolish any symbol that is derogatory of “any race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, age or disability status to ensure an inclusive and professional environment,” according to a memo from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, head of the Space Force.

“It is critical for the Department of the Air Force to embody an environment of dignity, respect, and inclusivity for all airmen and guardians,” the memo states, according to a service release. “Our core values demand we hold ourselves to high standards and maintain a culture of respect and trust in our chain of command.”

This follows two black aviators who filed formal complaints of racism in Virginia. They had been kicked out of the aviator program so they claimed racial bias.

Last year, the Air Force announced it had removed all “male-only references” in its official song, known as “Wild Blue Yonder,” which is traditionally sung before service events.

That’s ridiculous.

They are asking their crews to come up with ideas for uniforms, patches, jewelry, to make them more inclusive.

