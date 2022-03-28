Study: 255,000 2020 Excess Votes in Swing States Accused of Fraud

President Biden received hundreds of thousands of “excess” votes in Democrat-controlled areas suspected of fraud in the 2020 election, according to a new academic study on voter fraud. It seems that relaxed voting standards allowed for voter corruption, The Washington Times reports.

Professor John R. Lott Jr. compared the Democrat-dominant areas to GOP-dominant places over the last two presidential elections to places where election fraud was alleged in 2020.

Looking at six key swing states, the data showed that voter turnout in GOP areas increased from 2016 to 2020. Democrat turnout dropped except in places where voter fraud was alleged.

255,000 “Excess Votes”

That accounted for 255,000 “excess” votes for Mr. Biden above what would be expected. The study will be published in the peer-reviewed journal Public Choice.

“More heavily Democratic counties actually had a slightly lower turnout in 2020, except for counties where voter fraud was alleged. In those counties you had a huge increase in turnout,” Mr. Lott told The Washington Times in an interview explaining his findings.

“In some of those swing states, you had counties where vote fraud was alleged. In some of those swing states, you had counties where vote fraud wasn’t alleged. And yet you only had huge increases in turnout where vote fraud was alleged,” he said.

Professor Lott looked at voting precincts that abutted with one inside a GOP majority county and the other in a Democrat majority county.

The results showed that in-person voting was about the same but absentee or mailed balloting tilted Democrats in Democrat precincts.

“You’re comparing two tiny areas that are very homogenous, very similar to each other, across the street from each other, and the thing that differs from these two, for the absentee ballots, is where the ballots were counted,” the researcher said.

THIS IS REAL EVIDENCE OF VOTER FRAUD

“Time after time, the news media keeps on saying there’s no evidence of vote fraud there. I think it’s at least a little bit harder for them to go and claim that,” Mr. Lott said.

The most provable voter fraud has always been in mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, laws changed illegally, and unsecured Zuckerboxes. The machines might be a problem, but a real visible problem is mail-in balloting.

Related