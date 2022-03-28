Biden Answers Stupidly, Calls Doocy “Silly”

Biden’s loose lips could start a nuclear war. As Peter Doocy asks him questions about his embarrassing language mishaps in Poland, he responds dripping with sarcasm while smirking. Biden acted as if Doocy was the one who was off-kilter, and called him “silly”.

No, Joe, you’re silly.

He wants us to believe he never made the statements. None of those statements occurred as far as he’s concerned.

We are in big trouble with this guy making a fool of us throughout the world. When he isn’t, Kamala is. This is so dangerous.

Watch:

Hahahahaha oh man we’re fucked https://t.co/yxBYDsnk4E — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 28, 2022

So, none of this happened?

Biden’s foreign trip has been a complete disaster. Biden called for regime change in Russia, said U.S. troops were being sent to Ukraine, and suggested he would use chemical weapons against Putin. His staff had to correct him each time. pic.twitter.com/FUfgcA5EGn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2022





BIDEN MAKES THINGS WORSE

“Every time our president makes a personal attack on Vladimir Putin, I cringe because Putin is paranoid,” Jack Barsky, a former KGB agent, said during an interview on “The Story” with Martha MacCallum. “In his mind now, it makes no sense to negotiate whatsoever because come peace, then he will be hunted down.”

If Biden does not tone down his rhetoric and continues to fuel the Russian leader’s “paranoia,” Putin will seek stronger action that could result in even deadlier consequences, the former KGB agent warned.

Putin “has maneuvered himself in such a corner that he knows he’s a pariah. So why negotiate? When somebody like that is in a corner, watch out. He might actually go to weapons that nobody wants,” he said.

Barsky believes Putin might win the battle but will fail in the long term.

