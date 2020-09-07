Study at Princeton shows ‘mostly peaceful protests’ except for those 570 violent ones

The Princeton study we wrote about yesterday claimed the Black Lives Matter ‘protests’ were ‘mostly peaceful’ but they also referenced 570 violent demonstrations, aka riots, in almost 220 locations throughout the country.

The Princeton data set shows that nearly every major city in the United States experienced riots from late May to the end of August.

The only exceptions within the top 50 cities by population were Fresno, California, and Mesa, Arizona.

Princeton University group studies 3 months of Black Lives Matter protests. Intent is to show they are ‘overwhelmingly peaceful.’ But report reveals nearly 570 violent demonstrations–riots–in nearly 220 locations spread all across country. https://t.co/it60GBbTZT pic.twitter.com/Ph8iECyHIf — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 5, 2020