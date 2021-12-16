Study Shows Bidenflation Will Cost Average Families $3500 in ’21

















A new study out of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School indicates that Americans on average will have to spend $3,500 more in 2021 to sustain their consumption of 2019 and 2020.

The study also suggests low-income families will be disproportionally impacted.

“Lower-income groups spent relatively more on food, energy, and shelter, while higher-income groups spent relatively more on other commodities and services,” the study states.

Across the consumption basket of income groups, the bottom 20 percent of families saw the price of their consumption increase 6.8 percent, or $2,120.

Gee, thanks Joe, or whoever it is, pulling the Joe Biden strings.

Bidenflation has nowhere to go but up because all of his policies force more inflation and Democrats have no intention of backing off.

Biden doesn’t give a hoot about Americans, just the ideology and the agenda.

The latest Trafalgar poll found that 44% of Americans believe that Biden doesn’t care about rising costs.

An astounding 59% of GOP voters think he is not concerned at all about inflation and 27% of Democrats think he’s not concerned at all about inflation, with only 48% of Democrats thinking he’s concerned.

We can help Democrats out with this. He’s not only not concerned, he’s oblivious and the people who pull his strings are doing this deliberately. Wake up Dems!

Another month of rising prices under Biden: Gas: +58.1% since last year

Bacon: +21%

Eggs: +8%

Steak: +24.6%

Propane & Firewood: +34.3%

Furniture: 11.8%

Used Cars & Trucks: +31.4%

Coffee: +7.5%

Cigarettes: +9.4%

Hotels & Motels: +25.5%

Car & Truck Rentals: +37.2%

Bikes: +9.4% — Jacki Kotkiewicz (@jackikotkiewicz) December 10, 2021

