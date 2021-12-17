Sen. Sinema Crushes Dems Hopes of a GOP Christmas Present, Ending the Filibuster

















We are acting as though this White House has options. They can either make this a priority or their voting base will not make turnout a priority for them next year. ~ Al Sharpton

Senator Manchin has dashed the socialist Democrats’ hopes of passing the welfare/climate change Build Back Better bill in time for Christmas so progressive Democrats pivoted to so-called voting rights. The Progressive Democrats ruining the country wanted these monstrous and destructive bills passed as a GOP Christmas present.

The voting rights bills will entrench Democrats in power in perpetuity.

Unfortunately, the progressive socialist Left found their hopes crushed last night when Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona rejected the idea of ending the filibuster.

Politico reported:

Kyrsten Sinema supports the elections reform bill that Democrats are considering a year-end push to pass. She doesn’t support a shortcut around the filibuster to get it done. The Arizona moderate is making clear that she intends to keep protecting the Senate’s 60-vote requirement on most legislation and she isn’t ready to entertain changing rules to pass sweeping elections or voting legislation with a simple majority.

Sinema says she supports both the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act [proving she’s no moderate]. She does not support ending or altering the filibuster to get it done.

THE FAR-LEFT DOES NOT LIKE HER REASONING

Sinema’s office said in a statement to Politico that if Democrats were to take such a course, their voting rights protections legislation could be “rescinded in a few years and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law, nationwide restrictions on vote-by-mail or other voting restrictions currently passing in some states extended nationwide.”

The Left claims that her reasoning is illogical, almost crazy.

Black Marxist leaders are pressuring Biden.

“We want them to be more aggressive and public about it — time is running out,” said corrupt race-baiter, Rev. Al Sharpton, who hosts MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation.”

“While we are procrastinating, states are changing their laws,” he added. “This is bigger than just a race issue. We’re talking about undermining the democracy.”

The laws are legitimate regulations like voter ID to protect the vote. It’s Democrats who are undermining democracy and Rev. Al knows it.

President Biden echoed Stalin at a Washington, D.C. fundraiser, admitting that, “The struggle is no longer about who gets to vote… It’s about who gets to count the vote.”

Who quotes Stalin, especially about vote counting?

Do you need to know any more about the Democrats’ plan for elections? They want to be able to cheat. Voter security is the last thing they want.

PROGRESSIVE DEMS ARE DESTROYING THE US AND WANT IT DONE QUICKLY

White House officials, who have watched a pair of voting rights bills stall in the Senate, have told activists that Democrats will “out-organize” Republicans to overcome voting restrictions, but the activists say that is an “insulting” tack that ignores both a moral imperative to protect voting rights and the political reality of a tough election environment for Democrats.

It is a “horrendous strategy” that is “morally and ideologically bankrupt,” said Cliff Albright, 2020 Soros Equality Fellow and a co-founder of the far-Left Black Voters Matter, who has participated in past White House meetings with activists but will not be at this week’s session.

“It’s going to lose them both chambers of Congress,” he said, adding, “It’s insulting to Black voters.

“We are acting as though this White House has options. They can either make this a priority or their voting base will not make turnout a priority for them next year,” Sharpton said.

He’s not concerned about his followers not working to get Democrat Progressives elected, he’s worried the laws will prevent cheating.

