Stunning Numbers of Migrants Came in March

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted the shocking numbers of illegal aliens who poured into the country in March.

According to Melugin’s CBP source, initial internal CBP data shows Border Patrol arrested approximately 137,500 illegal aliens in March, which would have been the lowest March for Border Patrol under Biden’s presidency. Only that’s not the number. The administration is trying to hide the true numbers. We import a city of anonymous people every month.

The low before was 163,672 in in FY2023. However, data shows there were also approximately 51,900 encounters at CBP ports of entry in March, which includes releases into the US via the CBP One App.

When added with Border Patrol’s numbers between ports of entry, that brings overall March southern border encounters to approx. 189,400. That is the third-highest March of overall encounters under Biden, behind FY2023, which was about. 212,000.

The CBP source told Melugin there were more than 20,000 known gotaways recorded in March. Gotaways are not recorded in the above numbers.

This data is for the southern border only and does not include coastal and northern border illegal entrants. He will have those numbers for us soon.

NEW: ICE Boston arrested a Dominican man wanted for murder in the DR who fled to the U.S. in 2021, when he crossed illegally as a “gotaway”, then went on to be arrested for local crimes in Massachusetts, including fentanyl trafficking & strangulation.

ICE arrested him near his… pic.twitter.com/L1tKbKydSa — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 2, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: We embedded with a team of elite Boston based ICE deportation officers as they arrested four alleged child rapists & a violent MS-13 gang member in a single morning. ICE says their detainer requests on all of these illegal aliens weren’t honored by local jurisdictions… pic.twitter.com/Kb1FjRlzi6 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 29, 2024

The lunatic DHS will allow illegals to claim they are X gender. It will b eharder to track down criminas.

The US agency tasked with handling asylum claims, visas, and citizenship announces it will now offer “X” as a third gender identity.

No, it’s not an April Fools joke. https://t.co/vv3rJpiYAz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 1, 2024

Related