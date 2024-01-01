Stunning! We Were Hosed During the Pandemic!

Steve Kirsch interviewed a former Kaiser nurse, Nurse Gail, and some of her allegations, if true, are quite shocking. Her key points:

She said that right after the vaccine rollout, there was a 300% increase in hospitalizations – above any previous high since 1990.

If you were diagnosed with COVID-19, the EMR system automatically tagged you as unvaccinated, and it couldn’t be overridden.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, the hospitals were empty, not overloaded.

Instead of getting one code blue per shift after the rollout, there were 8 to 12 per shift. She never saw anything like it.

If you reported an adverse vaccine event, you would be fired. So nobody did it, and there’s much more.

Watch the clip:

