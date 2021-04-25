Summary of the Maricopa County audit so far

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Arizona forensic audit of Maricopa County continued Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in downtown Phoenix.

Democrats have sued to stop it despite claiming they believe we had a perfect and secure election. They had to abandon the idea of a lawsuit due to a lack of funds.

The audit is on and is being live-streamed in 9 different angles from the arena floor at AZAudit.org.

Inventor and data analyst Jovan Hutton Pulitzer has a process and patents to identify fraudulent ballots. He looks at the paper used, creases, ink, and other aspects.

On Saturday, election workers scanned ballots individually in ultra-violet light to forensically test them.

In December, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer gave a presentation explaining that a light source can show if a ballot is real or a fraud.

Also, if the absentee ballot does not include an obvious crease it is clearly a fraudulent ballot. Simple, but obvious.

THE SUMMARY

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply