Summit County’s Crazed Anti-ICE Children & Mommies

Crazed Children

Children in a Summit County, Colorado, high school are being taught to hate ICE. The law enforcement officers are trying to keep us safe from the millions of criminal aliens who came into our country illegally under the Democrats.

American kids are being indoctrinated in our schools Summit High School in Frisco, Colorado, had a protest where students screamed into microphones about how horrible ICE is and calling Donald Trump a dictator They all cheer for open borders. This is absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/jv90forf9E — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 23, 2026

Bad Mommies

ICE was accosted at a restaurant in Summit County, Colorado. As usual, liberal women are the problem, interfering in arrests. They have picked up on Democrat leftist allegations that masked ICE agents are unacceptable. If the agents don’t wear masks, they and their families are doxxed and threatened.

An ICE spokesperson told 9NEWS, “This was an HSI investigation tied to a criminal search warrant.” The spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that the agency was planning to release more information, but didn’t before the deadline for this story Tuesday evening.

“Some people were standing in front of the vehicles and weren’t letting them leave, and then the police came up, and they were like, ‘Hey, if you want them to leave, you need to let them leave,'” the woman said.

Duh!

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said it was not involved in the search, and that it learned of it on Tuesday.

“ICE conducted an operation in Summit County today. This morning, we learned about ICE’s operation as it began through a call to dispatch. It was part of a targeted federal criminal investigation. The Sheriff’s office did not provide any support or assistance for the operation, nor did ICE request any. Deputies responded to a call for service at Straight Creek Drive, ensuring community safety by helping with crowd and traffic control. ICE’s primary purpose today was to serve search warrants connected to their criminal investigation, not to conduct civil immigration enforcement. They have publicly stated that no arrests were made.”

In a neighboring county, one busybody female demanded to see the search warrant during an arrest. She called the arrestee her neighbor.

The NGOs

Tax dollars support NGOs working for our own demise.