Prime Minister Orban Explains the Migration Crisis

Legally, the migration issue is very simple. It is the concept of changing society. It’s a kind of replacement of original native-born voters.

It isn’t a conspiracy theory. It is a valid, detailed plan of the left.

Viktor Orban explained that over the past 150 years, there has been competition between two tribes. One who thinks we should stay in the traditional frame and value system. That would include: nation, Christian, and freedom.

🇭🇺 Hungary REVEALS the Reason Migration is Allowed in Europe: "It is the replacement of native-born voters. This is the left's plan."

It is likely over for the UK.

The guy is Alaa Abd El-Fattah, he posted on social media that he hates white people, he wants to murder police and native British. The woman on the right is Eva Vlaardingerbroek. She posted some mild criticism of British PM Keir Starmer. Guess which one is banned from Britain?

The European Union needs to be abolished. It gives the narcissistic psychopaths absolute power over the populace.