Super Bowl 57: When Sports Are Only for Elites

Some of our most enjoyable past times have become politicized and aggravating, running over with propaganda and vulgar performances during half-time. The Super Bowl is now so expensive that it’s mostly for the elite and business people. The goal is no longer the sport. It’s a status symbol, and only people with money can attend. As people rage about income inequality, the wealthy are killing the middle class and opportunity with far-left policies and values.

Start with ticket prices

The most expensive Super Bowl 57 ticket available was on Ticketmaster, and it cost $37,500 to sit in section 131, row 1, behind the Chiefs sideline. With fees, it costs $44,625.

The average price people paid for a Super Bowl 57 ticket was $6,282, according to Ticketmaster. It was much lower than when it was $8,761 one week before.

The average cost for Super Bowl 56 tickets last year was $9,500, TicketSmarter said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest ticket was on StubHub. They had a ticket that cost $3,514. However, that’s without listed fees. By comparison, the cheapest ticket on Jan. 31 was $4,605, which was $6,176 with fees.

Then the jets

Hundreds of gas-guzzling private jets left after the Super Bowl. They’re undoubtedly the same people who claim to worry about climate change and want to limit emissions but only for the poor and middle class.

Hundreds of private jets left Arizona yesterday after the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/Eqw6UqBEsG — Ground Control (@GRNDCNTRLNET) February 13, 2023

All can watch the Super Bowl at home but forget seeing it in person. It’s for the elites only. When will they say TV gives off too many emissions? They want us out of our cars, and they don’t want us cooking with gas stoves. They mask and lock us down, tell us we can’t go to church, while they collect their paychecks and don’t wear masks. We can’t smoke cigarettes, but drugs are fine, especially marijuana. The elites need watching. They hate us.

