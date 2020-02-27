AOC’s Green New Deal will cost average household $75k in the 1st year

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent some time explaining the Green New Deal to her congressional colleagues this week. She wanted them to know that turning the economy over to socialists will save the planet and we will all live in Utopia.

She “humbly” wants the House of Representatives to consider their priorities.

So we did, and we found a study detailing the costs.

$75,000 IN THE FIRST YEAR

According to a new study conducted by the free-market Competitive Enterprise Institute, Power the Future, and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, AOC’s Green New Deal will cost every average household nearly $75,000 in the first year in key swing states. It will drive the U.S. economy into a “steep economic depression.”

The researchers examined the ambitious House and Senate resolution’s projected impact on energy costs in 11 states.

In the first year, the Green New Deal would cost a typical household a minimum of $74,287, with annual costs falling to $47,755 per household in the next four years, excluding Alaska, and $40,706 each year thereafter.

The 11 states studied were Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The costs were associated with electricity generation; shipping and logistics costs; new vehicles, and building retrofits.

The costs would hit Alaska hardest at an estimated $84,584 per household in the first year, with additional expenses dropping to $51,740 after year five.

CEI President Kent Lassman said the Green New Deal as a “politically motivated policy that will saddle households with exorbitant costs and wreck our economy.”

It is definitely politically motivated. AOC’s former chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti admitted the Green new Deal is not about the climate, it is about overturning the capitalist economy.

