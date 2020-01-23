Super Bowl Ads Will Highlight an Ad About Alleged Police Brutality

Super Bowl ads are taking on politics this year. One of the ads in particular sounds like it might be anti-police and offensive.

A tragic shooting of a young black man named Botham Jean will be highlighted during the Super Bowl. A policewoman shot the man who she thought was in her apartment. She was actually in his apartment. It is one incident, but it appears that it will be used to say police are brutal.

The young victim deserves to be honored but the idea that this represents all police is tremendously unfair.

Former Dallas Police Department officer Amber Guyger shot Botham Jean in his own apartment, claiming she entered the wrong apartment by accident. It was a case that captivated and angered the nation.

Despite the seemingly-final and infamous hug between Guyger and Jean’s brother following her 10-year conviction, it would appear that the matter is not over. The ad to be aired during the Super Bowl will showcase the “human cost of police brutality.”

TWO CAMPAIGN ADS

Bloomberg, the former fascist mayor of New York City, paid $10 million for his Super Bowl ad. It will be on a serious subject, he said. Our best guess is Trump is terrible, the climate will destroy us soon, or guns kill.

President Trump will also run an ad. We don’t know what will be in it.

THE YEAR OF THE DRAG QUEENS

Recently the wife of the Mayor of New York City chose to build two statues in the city to honor drag queens in lieu of St. Cabrini. Drag queens are a topic Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea is focusing on. California is pushing drag queen storytime for young children.

While we have nothing against drag queens, what is the motive behind this ad?

Sabra is making its Super Bowl debut this year with a 30-second spot by VaynerMedia.

Its spot has an entourage cast from rapper T-Pain to drag queens Miz Cracker and Kim Chi, as well as Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice reuniting.

It’s the year of the drag queens for the left.

This is a teaser.

There is a list of ads at Business Insider with teasers for most of them if you’re interested. Most of the ads appear apolitical, but who knows.