Far-left Fox News host praises Dem manager’s spiel

I have tried to watch the impeachment trial but it’s the third day of Democrats ranting, despite having no first-hand evidence and no crime. I go back-and-forth between channels and watch as much as possible. Mid-afternoon, Chris Wallace, a far-left Fox News host, came on to give his ‘objective’ and ‘unbiased’ analysis.

He found Sylvia Garcia very effective, but not because she had evidence of a crime or proof of the President’s intentions.

He generously said you can argue that you disagree with her, but you can’t say she’s not very effective.

Basically, he is fine with the Democrats going after the President for a thought crime, but you can’t believe Joe Biden was trying to cover up for his son.

Meanwhile, there is proof that Ukraine interfered in the election of 2016, and there is proof that Hillary Clinton’s DNC and her campaign interfered in the election with the dossier. All of that is ignored, but the President must be removed for a thought crime.

Fox News is often far-left during the day when the news is relayed.

Here’s a snippet of his ‘analysis’:

This entire case is absurd. President Trump did nothing illegal and nothing happened. There was no investigation and the aid was doled out in advance of the deadline.

TWITTER MEDIA TROLLS LOVED HER TALE OF A THOUGHT CRIME

Twitter trolls said she just cleared Joe Biden. We don’t need an investigation on him despite the video in which he says he forced Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor, using a billion in USAid as the bait.

Rep. Garcia how do you know what the President was thinking? Here say https://t.co/20Yx1rr3sf — Tina (@swflasenior) January 23, 2020

Sylvia Garcia is now trending, and fake conservative Jennifer Rubin is right on it.

Rep Garcia ,,, here is video , what more do you want?https://t.co/uXIdfGPTUc — TmPTesse (@ptesse1345) January 23, 2020

Joe Lockhart, a CNN analyst who just admitted he made up a fake story about Fox News, is also jumping on it.

Rep. Garcia is doing important ground work on Biden here. The foundation of the President’s defense is he was doing his job and investigating corruption was an important part of it. She is destroying this defense here. Time well spent — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham is revealing more corruption and it involves the Obama-Biden White House and the whistleblower:

EXCLUSIVE: Why did the Obama White House host a meeting for Ukrainian officials where the Bidens and Burisma were discussed? Organized by the person many have pegged as the whistleblower no less! https://t.co/BWJaNXzbCL — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 23, 2020

Mark Meadows wants to get back to work:

The American people are ready to put this nonsense behind us and continue building the record economy, lowering drug prices, improving our infrastructure, and much more. Tell Washington Democrats it’s time to move on. pic.twitter.com/omj3DPdXD4 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 23, 2020