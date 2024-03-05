Super Tuesday Is Here! It’s Don’s Day

It’s here! It’s Super Tuesday!

The races to watch today. Alabama, Alaska caucus, American Samoa caucus, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah Democratic primary, Utah Republican caucus, Vermont Virginia, and the Iowa Democratic caucus, which is by mail only.

President Trump won the North Dakota primary caucus with 84.6% of the vote to Nikki Haley’s 14.1%. That gives him 29 North Dakota delegates.



THE MARKETS

The markets will be watching. Investors want to know which way the wind will blow.

The deVere CEO says, as always, there will be “clear sector winners and losers” if there is either a Red Wave or a Blue Wave – where Biden’s Democrats get the sweep – with historical patterns and policy preferences of each candidate providing insights into potential sectoral impacts.

“For example, a Trump victory would favor traditional energy companies, including oil and gas producers; whereas Biden has shown strong support for clean energy. Renewable sectors, such as solar and wind, would therefore likely see increased government support and investment.

“Elsewhere, Biden has expressed support for expanding the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which could benefit healthcare providers and insurance companies, but pharmaceutical companies could face more pressure to lower drug prices, impacting their profit margins.”

