Supreme Court Gives Republicans a Redistricting Win

Democrats are suing in state after state, mostly swing states, to redistrict Republican districts, claiming the usual racism. Naturally, Democrats are fine with the Democrat districts. In New York, they’re redistricting at least four key seats that are currently held by Republicans. For example, in Suffolk Long Island, Lee Zeldin’s district, it will go from GOP +4 to Democrat +11. These corrupted districts will guarantee another Pelosi term as Speaker. Hillary’s coup lawyer Marc Elias is behind most of the lawsuits.

The good news is Republicans just won one victory at least in Alabama.

The U.S. Supreme Court has reinstated Alabama’s new GOP-drawn congressional map over the objection of civil rights groups and decisions of two lower courts claiming that it dilutes the influence of Black voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

It is a start.

The vote to temporarily stay a lower court order blocking the map was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court’s three liberals in dissent.

Roberts might as well be labeled a liberal at this point. He votes with them on the most important issues.

The Left is doing their usual railing on Twitter over this decision. Many are calling for stacking the Court.

We have to stop calling these fascists ‘liberals.’

Liberalism is defined by the dictionary.com:

of, pertaining to, based on, or advocating liberalism, especially the freedom of the individual and governmental guarantees of individual rights and liberties.

favorable to or in accord with concepts of maximum individual freedom possible, especially as guaranteed by law and secured by governmental protection of civil liberties.

This is not who these people are who are ruling over us.

Donald Trump responded, blaming the “Old Broken Down Crow” Mitch.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: "Republicans are getting absolutely creamed with the phony redistricting going on all over the Country. Even the Fake New York Times is having a hard time believing how ridiculous things have gotten. We were expecting to do well in New York… pic.twitter.com/ckWlhnRAWL — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 5, 2022

Related