Middle School Children Made to Dance Around with Pfizer & Moderna Signs

Okay, what do you think about this? You don’t have to be a parent or teacher to have an opinion. This first appeared on NEWSWARS. Children had to dance around with Pfizer and Moderna signs, singing about dumping friends who don’t get vaxxed. This was a so-called performance.

NY parents who fight against mask mandates, vaxports, &even, in the case below, school-show big pharma EUA vax promotion, are the minority, but we are getting vocal &organized: we’ve formed Parents Protecting Childhood @PPC_NY

It’s an uphill battle in NY but we’re here for it. https://t.co/Rc7fzPCtcI — Antigone Michaelides (@oneantigone) February 5, 2022



The lyrics of Men Without Hats “Safety Dance”:

We can dance if we want to

We can leave your friends behind

‘Cause your friends don’t dance

And if they don’t dance

Well, they’re no friends of mine

Apparently, the vax-indoctrinated parents loved the performance.

Do the ‘vax or else’ advocates need an intervention?

Hell no pic.twitter.com/XFURL2J801 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2022

