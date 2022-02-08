Middle School Children Made to Dance Around with Pfizer & Moderna Signs

M Dowling
Okay, what do you think about this? You don’t have to be a parent or teacher to have an opinion. This first appeared on NEWSWARS. Children had to dance around with Pfizer and Moderna signs, singing about dumping friends who don’t get vaxxed. This was a so-called performance.


The lyrics of Men Without Hats “Safety Dance”:

We can dance if we want to
We can leave your friends behind
‘Cause your friends don’t dance
And if they don’t dance
Well, they’re no friends of mine

Apparently, the vax-indoctrinated parents loved the performance.

Do the ‘vax or else’ advocates need an intervention?


