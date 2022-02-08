Middle School Children Made to Dance Around with Pfizer & Moderna Signs

Okay, what do you think about this? You don’t have to be a parent or teacher to have an opinion. This first appeared on NEWSWARS. Children had to dance around with Pfizer and Moderna signs, singing about dumping friends who don’t get vaxxed. This was a so-called performance.
NY parents who fight against mask mandates, vaxports, &even, in the case below, school-show big pharma EUA vax promotion, are the minority, but we are getting vocal &organized: we’ve formed Parents Protecting Childhood @PPC_NY
It’s an uphill battle in NY but we’re here for it. https://t.co/Rc7fzPCtcI
— Antigone Michaelides (@oneantigone) February 5, 2022
The lyrics of Men Without Hats “Safety Dance”:
We can dance if we want to
We can leave your friends behind
‘Cause your friends don’t dance
And if they don’t dance
Well, they’re no friends of mine
Apparently, the vax-indoctrinated parents loved the performance.
Do the ‘vax or else’ advocates need an intervention?
Hell no pic.twitter.com/XFURL2J801
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2022