Supreme Court: Military Can’t Protect ICE Trying to Arrest Criminal Aliens

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to allow the Trump administration to deploy National Guard troops in the Chicago area to support its immigration crackdown, a significant defeat for the president’s efforts to send troops to U.S. cities.

The justices declined the Republican administration’s emergency request to overturn a ruling by U.S. District Judge April Perry that had blocked the deployment of troops. An appeals court also had refused to step in. The Supreme Court took more than two months to act.

Three justices — Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch — publicly dissented.

The Military Can’t Execute Laws In Illinois

The high court order is not a final ruling, but it could affect other lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump’s attempts to deploy the military in other Democratic-led cities.

“At this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois,” the high court majority wrote.

They weren’t really executing the laws. They were there to protect ICE. How is the hiring of 10,000 ICE agents going? They need to beef up the number of agents in Illinois. It is a disgrace that the Governor and Mayor are protecting criminal aliens.

In a statement Tuesday, a White House spokeswoman said the ruling will not stop Trump’s efforts to enforce immigration laws, protect federal personnel, and “safeguard the American public.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he agreed with the decision to keep the Chicago deployment blocked, but would have left the president more latitude to deploy troops in possible future scenarios.

The Dissent

Alito, joined by Thomas, wrote that he “strongly” disagreed with the way the court dealt with the case.

“The court fails to explain why the president’s inherent constitutional authority to protect federal officers and property is not sufficient to justify the use of National Guard members in the relevant area for precisely that purpose,” Alito wrote. “I am not prepared at this point to express a definite view on these questions, but I have serious doubts about the correctness of the court’s views.”

Alito argued that his colleagues had “no basis for rejecting the president’s determination that he was unable to execute the federal immigration laws using the civilian law enforcement resources at his command.”

“Whatever one may think about the current administration’s enforcement of the immigration laws or the way ICE has conducted its operations, the protection of federal officers from potentially lethal attacks should not be thwarted,” Alito wrote.

The Anti-American Governor Wins One

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker applauded Tuesday’s decision as a win for the state and country.

“American cities, suburbs, and communities should not have to face masked federal agents asking for their papers, judging them for how they look or sound, and living in fear that the President can deploy the military to their streets,” he said.

He’s talking about criminal aliens being afraid.

ICE isn’t able to even deport the dangerous criminals, much less execute mass deportation. And, it is all done to get a permanent electoral majority for Democrats so they can rule over the rest of us like the authoritarians they are. They were the original slavers, and nothing has changed for that party.