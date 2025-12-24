This Is How Deportation Is Going on Long Island

ICE on Long Island has the same problem as ICE everywhere in the USA, that is, Democrats have made it extremely difficult to arrest and deport even the most vicious criminal aliens.

CBS News NY’s Local reporter Carolyn Gusoff interviewed Bryan Flanagan, the ICE Assistant Field Office Director for Long Island. He told her about the targets for that day.

The targets were three undocumented men living in Hempstead, Nassau County, accused of violent crimes.

Flanagan said their first target stabbed a nurse, yet walked free after his court appearance. New York law bars ICE from making an arrest inside the courtroom, so instead of taking him into custody there, agents now have to find him.

“That person is able to go back out onto the street, which gives them another opportunity to victimize the community,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan said that means more time, more resources, and more risk.

For now, he’s still on the loose. Agents trailed the wrong man from the house, so they let that man go.

The next target was an undocumented man who pled guilty to assault with a box cutter.

“Once he gets in that vehicle and closes that door and starts it, we’re going to effectuate,” an agent said.

The ICE agents went on to arrest him.

The third target did not open the door, so ICE agents will have to return later.

“No one’s being kidnapped,” Flanagan explained to the reporter. “Anybody can go on there, put in their alien number, and see where they’re at. And they can see where they’re being transported to and where they are in real time. So, there’s no kidnappings. People are going to be picked up if they haven’t gotten their due process or exhausted it, they’re going to be put before an immigration judge.”

Judges make the decisions, not the agents, who just arrest them.

ICE has detained more than 65,000 people nationwide this year, nearly twice as many as last year.

Flanagan said agents are out seven days a week.

“The border was essentially just wide open, so there’s thousands, if not millions, of people that are here that we have no knowledge of,” he said. “The border is secure now, so, you know, ICE’s primary function is interior enforcement, and that’s what we are doing.”

