Susan Rice Threatens Companies If They Retake Power

Barack Obama’s Benghazi fabricator is threatening corporations with the same kind of Stalinesque justice they have handed out to Republicans and Donald Trump. Democrats are threatening ICE, the President, his cabinet, and the Supreme Court. If they get back into power, it is the end of the USA as a free nation.

Watch (transcript follows):

Obama: The other side does the mean angry, divisive politics. We’re about coming together. A week later… Obama Operative Susan Rice: Democrats are going to go after corporations that took a knee to Trump. There will be no forgive and forget. https://t.co/YFiwROJ4kz pic.twitter.com/Ao6OkjB0rT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2026

Transcript

“But when it comes to the elites, you know, the corporate interests, the law firms, the universities, the media, I agree with you, Preet, it is not, it’s not going to end well for them.

“For those that decided that it was, you know, that they would act in their perceived very narrow self-interest, which I would underscore, is very short-term self-interest. And, you know, take a knee to Trump. I think they’re now starting to realize, wait a minute, you know, this is not popular. Trump is not popular. What he is doing, whether on the economy and affordability or on immigration now, is not popular, and that there is likely to be a swing in the other direction, and they are going to be caught with more than their pants down.”

The will of 77 million people is not a “very narrow self-interest.” Democrats are also desperate to keep the illegals in the US so they can have their permanent electoral majority.

“They’re going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box. And I can tell you, Preet, you know, as I talked to leaders in Washington, leaders in our party, leaders in the states, if these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to, you know, play by the old rules. And you know, and say, oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all you know, the laws you’ve skirted, I think they’ve got another thing coming.

What laws?

“Because, you know, just like when Trump thought, Okay, I’ll redistrict, and the Democrats won’t have the guts to play hardball. They’re going to be surprised. Democrats have had a belly full, and we’re not going to play by, you know, the old set of rules, when these guys are playing by a very different set of rules, we’re going to play by the law, but that’s we’re not going to violate the law the way they do, but we’re not going to be suckers.”

Democrats had redistricted Republicans completely or almost completely out of blue states.

“And so I think you know, whether you’re a law firm, whether you’re University, whether you’re media entity, whether you’re a big corporation, whether you’re big tech, you need to play a long game, not this short game that has been so detrimental. There will be an accountability agenda.

“You know, companies already are starting to hear they better preserve their documents. They better be ready for subpoenas. If they’ve done something wrong, they’ll be held accountable, and if they haven’t broken the law, good for them. If they’ve done the right things, good for them. That also will be noted and remembered. But you know, this is not going to be an instance of, you know, forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and to our national interest.”

They seek revenge against half the country for not agreeing with their takeover.

They threaten other countries.

TREASON: Top Democrats sends chilling warning to countries cooperating with the US – once Democrats are in power they will punish nations who dare to work with the US while Trump is in power. Congress should censure Rep Raskin. https://t.co/QRWchHmC33 pic.twitter.com/ml2RPtnQxU — @amuse (@amuse) April 21, 2025

Democrats want Trump dead.

DISGRACEFUL: House Democrats tell Fox News that they will refuse to stop calling President Trump a “threat” after the second attempt on his life in two months. “He is a threat. Period. Point Blank” pic.twitter.com/bu8cj6orEv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

They will stack the Supreme Court.

Biden Democrats are desperate.@AOC filed frivolous articles of impeachment against Justices Thomas and Alito. The Supreme Court is our last line of defense. Biden Democrats want to destroy it. Then take away our God-given rights. Everything is on the line on November 5th. pic.twitter.com/Q82cS6YqrP — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 10, 2024

Schumer threatened sitting Supreme Court Justices and told them they’ll “pay a price” if they don’t decide a case how he wants. Can you imagine if Trump said this? The hysterics from the media would reach unknown heights. pic.twitter.com/UhTfFUqgV4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 5, 2020

Schumer planted 235 communist judges:

And this is, MS-13 minority leader: @SenSchumer

admitting to using the judiciary for the overthrow of the United States government. We planted 235 progressive judges and they’re deliberately ruling against the executive branch of the United States. pic.twitter.com/q4OiR6yueq — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) May 10, 2025

Threats to law enforcement.

Video of Dem messaging over the last couple days cited by @ScottJenningsKY: Walz fantasizing about civil war Krasner promising to hunt down ICE agents like N*zis Jeffries says Noem should be put on ice permanently This is Democrats ‘toning down the rhetoric.’ https://t.co/57oRioeMZf pic.twitter.com/2SekLuGCWs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2026

Their base wants us dead.