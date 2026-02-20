Aussie PM Accidentally Admits Public Schools Brainwash Children

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with his pleasant grandfatherly manner, is an authoritarian leftist who thinks those who disagree with him are far right. He believes in mass migration, gun control, speech control, climate hysteria, and all the things now destroying the West. In the following clip, he unwittingly admits that public schools are brainwashing children at an early age.

In his world, the left gets to decide what is hateful.

Transcript

“One of the things about public schools is that they’re open to everyone, open to everyone. And that is about people being able to participate, of different faiths, different backgrounds, learn and engage with each other.

“I always love going into public schools as well, because for those who with a rise in some of the far right ideological positions in recent times, one of the things about going it’s the same, particularly whether it’s an Early Learning Center or into a primary school.

“Kids don’t see race, religion, gender, anything else. They just see other kids. You know, hatred and division is something that’s learned, and so public schooling is so important, and that engagement, I think, as we go forward, can make a big difference.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he likes to visit public schools because the children there have not yet been influenced by far right extremism. pic.twitter.com/0fGUfi1jWe — Australians vs. The Agenda (@ausvstheagenda) February 20, 2026

We have our own serious education problems here in the USA. Our former union president who only taught for five years, was 100% placed in her position to push the far left’s ideological agenda.

🎯 Off Target: Randi Weingarten’s Fight With Target Isn’t Remotely About Education Randi Weingarten is not even pretending her job is for teachers anymore. On a recent movement call with Sunrise, YDSA, and the AAUP, she bragged that she pressured Target to make a public… pic.twitter.com/tevXJWWODo — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) February 18, 2026

The Albanese government has its critics:

Lucy Zelic makes a great point. Bringing these ISIS brides back to Australia is a slap in the face to the veterans who risked their lives fighting this evil. Yet the Albanese government is letting individuals raised from birth to hate us and intent on destroying us return and… pic.twitter.com/80mitywddU — katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) February 19, 2026

Anthony Albanese is authoritarian, but the media won't talk about it. https://t.co/ai3ODQpNRW — Revelation (@7JESUSiscoming7) January 11, 2026