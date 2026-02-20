Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Aussie PM Accidentally Admits Public Schools Brainwash Children

Aussie PM Accidentally Admits Public Schools Brainwash Children

By
M Dowling
-
0
22

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with his pleasant grandfatherly manner, is an authoritarian leftist who thinks those who disagree with him are far right. He believes in mass migration, gun control, speech control, climate hysteria, and all the things now destroying the West. In the following clip, he unwittingly admits that public schools are brainwashing children at an early age.

In his world, the left gets to decide what is hateful.

Transcript

“One of the things about public schools is that they’re open to everyone, open to everyone. And that is about people being able to participate, of different faiths, different backgrounds, learn and engage with each other.

“I always love going into public schools as well, because for those who with a rise in some of the far right ideological positions in recent times, one of the things about going it’s the same, particularly whether it’s an Early Learning Center or into a primary school.

“Kids don’t see race, religion, gender, anything else. They just see other kids. You know, hatred and division is something that’s learned, and so public schooling is so important, and that engagement, I think, as we go forward, can make a big difference.”

We have our own serious education problems here in the USA. Our former union president who only taught for five years, was 100% placed in her position to push the far left’s ideological agenda.

The Albanese government has its critics:

Previous articleMentally Impaired Mitch McConnell Won’t Support the SAVE Act
Next articleSusan Rice Threatens Companies If They Retake Power
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x